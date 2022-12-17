As the Minnesota Legislature prepares to convene for its 2023 session with a massive budget surplus and one party in control of the agenda, local schools are hopeful they could potentially get a major budget boost.
School officials say state funding has not kept pace with inflation and unfunded mandates for special education and English as a Second Language (ESL) services, forcing them to make spending cuts.
In some districts, voters have approved large operating referendums. Yet as inflation has surged, even those districts which have benefited from new levies have had to consider deeper and deeper cuts to balance the books.
“We want to continue with the excellent programs and services that we’ve had,” said Northfield Public Schools Superintendent Matt Hillmann. “But when your main funder doesn’t keep up with inflation and you have declining enrollment, it’s hard to deliver.”
Cross-subsidies
Across the state, 'cross-subsidies' totaled roughly $850 million as of 2020, and the figure has continued to increase. That refers to the mandates for special education and ESL services which the federal government has imposed for decades yet failed to provide all the funding schools say they need to provide those services.
Locally, Faribault Public Schools and Northfield Public Schools both have a cross-subsidy of roughly $5 million annually.
Owatonna Public Schools Superintendent Jeff Elstad said addressing the cross-subsidy should be among the legislature’s top priorities. By fully funding special education services, he said the Legislature could help to stabilize the financial picture of many districts.
Faribault Public Schools Director of Finance and Operations Scott Gerdes said the district’s projected budget deficits would be wiped out if the cross-subsidy is fully addressed.
The expected loss of pandemic relief funding would also be mitigated, he said.
Gerdes expressed skepticism that the cross-subsidy would be fully and permanently funded by the state Legislature, due to its high cost. Given that most of the state’s $17.5 billion surplus will be one-time funds, he speculated one-time funding might be part of a what lawmakers decide to provide to schools.
If that’s the case, Gerdes said the district would likely be cautious in its approach to spending. While the district has plenty of programs and services it would like to expand, he said that it’s important to replenish the fund balance so as to maintain long-term fiscal health.
“There’s 100 things that we’d like to do,” he said. “But right now, we're just more concerned about maintaining what we have today.”
What schools could do
For local school administrators, like St. Peter Public Schools Superintendent Bill Gronseth, the stakes couldn’t be clearer. Without more support from the state, Gronseth said that the budget reductions of the last several years would be deepened and expanded upon.
While supportive of addressing the cross-subsidies, Gronseth also wants to see legislators tie the base formula for school funding to inflation.
“The base formula has not kept up with the rate of inflation over many years, and so schools have been slowly falling behind,” he said. “The current economy has also taken a toll on many districts.”
Smaller, more rural-oriented districts in the region have felt the funding crunch much the same as the larger districts. Medford Public Schools Superintendent Mark Ristau said that meeting student needs under the current funding structure has been a challenge.
“I know that our student needs have become much more diverse, requiring additional staffing, additional resources, additional training,” he said. “The cost of running a school has not stayed stable, and it does not parallel inflation, so schools are having to become creative.”
Tri-City United Superintendent Kevin Babcock said that, with more significant increases to the base formula, local districts could attract additional high-quality staff and provide more programming of value to their community.
“Right now, most schools are deficit spending,” he said. “We’re pretty close to not deficit spending, but within a year or two we could be deficit spending. Having the (base formula) percentage go up would help us with some of our staffing shortages.”
According to Minnesota Department of Education figures, Minnesota schools would receive an average of roughly $1,250 per pupil more in funding had the base general education formula been tied to inflation two decades ago, instead of rising by an average of 1% to 2%.
Hillmann said that in addition to providing a crucial boost to schools well into the future, the state could take much of the unpredictability out of long-term fiscal planning for districts by tying the base formula to inflation.
“When you get 70% of your revenue from the state, (unpredictability) hampers our ability to do long-range financial planning,” he said.
Legislative mood
While Senate Republicans didn’t share the House DFL’s desire for a big boost to education spending last session, both sides were able to reach a tentative budget agreement to invest an additional $1 billion in education.
But the preliminary budget agreement ultimately succumbed to partisan disagreements over the details, hopes for additional education funding were dashed along with other priorities, and the state’s large budget surplus was almost entirely rolled into 2023.
A pledge to “fully fund education” was a centerpiece to Gov. Tim Walz’s successful re-election campaign, and likewise front and center in the campaigns of the DFL’s House and Senate candidates who collectively defied history and expectations to secure legislative majorities for their party.
The 2023 legislative session will mark just the third in the last three decades with the same party in control of both branches of the legislature and the Governor’s Mansion. Yet with just a one seat majority in the Minnesota Senate, the DFL’s hold on power is tenuous.
Incoming Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic has sought to temper her party’s expansive ambitions. However, strong support for education appears to be a unifying issue for the DFL.
“Funding education is arguably the single top priority of both House and Senate DFL majorities, on the spending side” said Sen. Nick Frentz, DFL-North Mankato. “I think that’s a fair way to put it that one of the reasons the state surplus exists is that we spent somewhat less on education than we budgeted for.”
Coming from a family of educators and as a public school parent, Representative-Elect Kristi Pursell, DFL-Northfield, said she’s intricately familiar with the issue.
Pursell raised alarm about teacher burnout, noting that a rising number of teachers have opted to leave the profession over the last several years due to factors such as middling pay, a heavy workload, and COVID-19 related health and safety concerns.
As a starting point, Pursell said that the House DFL’s $3.3 billion proposal from this year’s legislative session included many positive components. She suggested she would be willing to consider even more investments in education.
“We know the teachers are leaving in droves, and we need to do everything we can to help everyone involved,” she said. “Public education is the backbone of our democracy.”