Faribault, Bethlehem Academy and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown each had multiple students come back from the 2023 Minnesota State FFA Convention as winners this week.
spotlight
Representing the Faribault High School chapter of the National FFA Organization, senior Karly Flom earned her state degree, earned first place in agricultural education proficiency and was in the FFA State Choir.
Owen Beardsley earned second in the Outdoor Recreation Proficiency and Emma Dienst played the trumpet in the FFA State Band. Thalia Trebelhorn got sixth individually in Ag Sales.
The Ag Sales team for Faribault got eighth overall. On the team, Karly Flom Monica Albers, Thalia Trebelhorn and Emma Dienst.
Representing the Bethlehem Academy chapter, Karlie DeGrood and Brooke Johnson became the first ever BA students to earn State Degrees.
The State Degree is the highest degree that FFA members can earn. To earn a State Degree, members have to have earned and invested $2,000 or 600 hours in a supervised agricultural experience program, been in FFA for at least two years and met several other requirements.
DeGrood also was awarded the James W. Tracy Scholarship to study Ag Business at South Dakota State University. Brooke Johnson earned the same scholarship to study Ag Business at Iowa State University.
BA's Luke McCrea won gold and placed fifth individually in Creed, and the Dairy Evaluation Team placed eighth overall. Additionally, the Livestock Evaluation Team, consisting of Kendra Hanson, Andrew Volkmuth, Luke McCrea, and Allison McCrea, placed in the top half of the state.
"Overall, it was a great trip that went very well for us," Advisor Maxwell Johnson said. "These students are the future of agriculture and, from this, I can tell they will do some great things."
Representing the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown chapter, Desirae Domonoske, Daelyn Judd, Ethan Muellerleile, and Emma Woratschka all earned their State Degrees. Additionally, Nate and Shannon Kubal were awarded an honorary degree.
