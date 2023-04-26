Ag Sales Team.jpeg

The Ag Sales Team representing the Faribault chapter of the National FFA Organization, from left, Karly Flom, Emma Dienst, Monica Albers and Thalia Trebelhorn. (Photo courtesy of Faribault FFA)
Representing the Faribault chapter of the National FFA Organization, senior Karly Flom won first in Agricultural Education Proficiency at the 2023 Minnesota State FFA Convention. She earned her State Degree, as well. (Photo courtesy of Minnesota FFA)

Faribault, Bethlehem Academy and Waterville-Elysian-Morristown each had multiple students come back from the 2023 Minnesota State FFA Convention as winners this week.


Representing the Faribault chapter of the National FFA Organization, Emma Dienst played the trumpet in the FFA State Band at the 2023 Minnesota State FFA Convention. (Photo courtesy of Faribault FFA)
Four members of the Waterville-Elysian-Morristown chapter of the National FFA Organization earned their State Degrees. From left, Desirae Domonoske, Daelyn Judd, Ethan Muellerleile and Emma Woratschka. (Photo courtesy of Novotny Show Cattle)
Junior Owen Beardsley got second in the Outdoor Recreation Proficiency at the 2023 Minnesota State FFA Convention. He is a member of the Faribault chapter of the National FFA Organization. (Photo courtesy of Faribault FFA)
Representing the Bethlehem Academy chapter of the National FFA Organization, Karlie DeGrood (left) and Brooke Johnson earned their State Degrees. (Photo courtesy of Bethlehem Academy FFA)

