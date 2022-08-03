Late July Corn Minnesota

Late July corn in Minnesota. (Paul Huttner/MPR News)

After unseasonably cool weather in April led to a late planting season, alarmingly dry conditions hindered the potential for crop growth. However, crucial recent rains appear to have helped many farmers get back on track for a respectable crop.

Andrew Deziel is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

