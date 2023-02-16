Although meth remained the most common drug seized by the Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force, the real killer hides behind more disguises than before.
Fentanyl, the latest heavy hitter in the opioid epidemic, is beginning to show up in more drugs than before, according to Task Force Commander Scott O’Brien.
“The Task Force is seeing is the presence of fentanyl in other narcotics such as methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin,” he said. “… This creates a problem for addicts who may not be knowingly consuming fentanyl, which increases chances of overdose and death.”
Fentanyl is far more powerful than other opioids, despite it costing a similar amount to make. For this reason, it’s often laced into other substances, making large batches cheaper and more addictive, while maintaining the same intoxicating effects, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Counterfeit prescription pills are the most common way for dealers to distribute fentanyl. The task force that covers Rice and Le Sueur counties seized nearly 3,100 pills last year, according to data compiled by O’Brien. Most of those were seized in a single bust in Faribault.
Many of the counterfeits impersonate oxycodone, a much less powerful opioid usually prescribed for pain.
Task force agents recently spoke with the Arizona Department of Public Safety regarding these pills. They were told the pills are bought in Arizona for $0.15 apiece.
Then, they make their way to major metropolitan areas across the country, where they’re sold for $5 to local dealers, according to O’Brien. Those local dealers bring them to surrounding cities and sell them for anywhere from $15 to $25.
Fentanyl powder is believed to have caused the death of a 21-year-old Northfield man in July. The suspected supplier of the drug was charged with third-degree murder earlier this month.
While fentanyl is leading to more fatal overdoses, meth still reigned as the most common drug in the two counties last year. O’Brien noted the cost of the stimulant is decreasing.
“In 2017, the average cost of an ounce of methamphetamine was anywhere from $700 to $1,000,” he said. “Now, agents are arranging those same purchases for $300 to $600.”
Last year task force agents seized 4,160 grams, about nine pounds, of meth. The street value was nearly $367,000.
Cocaine, a drug typically sold in far smaller doses, is “still prevalent in our community as well,” O’Brien said. About 161 grams was seized in 2022.
Only 283 prescription pills, 588 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and 316 doses of MDMA were seized.
The task force also presented to over 400 people last year, educating them of the facts and effects of drugs in Rice and Le Sueur counties.
“The goal of the task force is, not only to reduce the deadly drugs from coming into our community, but also to increase public awareness and educate our youth about the harmful effect of using these substances,” O’Brien said. “I am proud of the way the community, law enforcement agencies and the task force agents have worked together this past year to reach that common goal.”