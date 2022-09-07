It started with a passion and a conversation with a job coach that led Faribault native and artist Jeff Jarvis on a path to living out his dream of speaking about art and history. Now, he has the opportunity to take that passion and put it on display at the Owatonna Arts Center.
After opening his first studio in Waterville in 1995, he and his wife purchased a house near the lake and Jarvis began studying world renowned artist Adolf Dehn, who was originally from the area. Jarvis began researching Dehn extensively because of the similarities in their art and interests.
Some two decades later, Jarvis opened a second studio in Faribault and was on a journey trying to figure out how to make ends meet when he sought the help of a career counselor. Jarvis said the counselor asked what he wanted to do, because at that point together they hadn’t found what he felt truly suited his interests.
“I told her I’d like to do work that combines art, history and research, and have a component of public speaking,” Jarvis said. “She said that was a bit of a tall order, but we wrote everything down and just about a year later I got a call from the History Center and that was exactly what they wanted done with their art collection: have an artist and a historian put together a public education series and do a presentation.”
Jarvis said he had felt like the stars had aligned for him in that moment and dove in. After doing that first presentation, which went well, Jarvis turned his eye back to his research on Dehn and coordinated with Silven Durben, artistic director of the Owatonna Arts Center, to give a presentation on the life and work of the artist.
“Jeff has a wonderful way of speaking and engaging with an audience,” Durben said. “We also have a collection of Dehn’s works at the Arts Center that will be on display for people to view after Jeff’s presentation. It’s quite fascinating, really, and Dehn is originally from the area, which is quite nice to be able to learn more about a well known artist who is from nearby.”
Dehn, born in Waterville, began creating artwork when he was merely 6 years old. By the time of his death in the late 1960s, he had created nearly 650 images. He gained popularity and notoriety for his lithographs, but was also instrumental in formulating other major art styles in the United States, including the carnival classic caricature.
“He’s got work that falls in several categories, and that’s what makes him famous,” Jarvis said. “He was really fluid and multifaceted going between three different styles and different mediums. He really was a natural artist and stayed humble. He was just a small town boy that made it big and he never forgot his Minnesota roots.”
