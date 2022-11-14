The Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld the lengthy maximum prison sentence for a Faribault man who drugged and sexually assaulted a teenage girl.
Mark Daniel Murrell Jr., 32, gave a 15-year-old old he knew a sleeping pill and half a pill she thought was ecstasy in December 2020, charges said. The girl said she went to asleep and awoke to Murrell raping her.
Murrell was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
Judge Karie Anderson sentenced Murrell to 91 months, which was the maximum prescribed under the sentencing guidelines range of 65 to 91 months.
A public defender appealed Murrell’s sentence, arguing that he should have not received the top sentence because he expressed remorse and pleaded guilty so the victim did not have to participate in a trial.
A Court of Appeals panel on Monday issued a ruling declining to reverse the sentence.
“The record shows that the district court carefully considered the testimony and other evidence presented before imposing a presumptive sentence of 91 months in prison,” the ruling states. “Given that appellate courts only reverse a district court’s refusal to depart from a presumptive sentence in a rare case, we see no compelling reasons to do so here. Thus, the district court did not abuse its discretion by imposing a 91-month sentence.”
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.