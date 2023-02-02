The state appeals court upheld a conviction of a man described in court documents as once being “the main supplier of heroin in Rice County.”
Antonio Levell Washington, 38, pleaded guilty to felony drug sales in Rice County District Court in September 2021. He was sentenced to nearly eight years in prison, but it was concurrent to the same amount of time he already was serving for a 2019 drug conviction in Dakota County.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force identified Washington as a heroin dealer and set up a sting in which he sold $1,800 worth of heroin to an undercover agent, according to a court complaint. Officers then got a warrant to search his residence in Dakota County and found heroin and two guns, court documents said.
A jury found Washington guilty in Dakota County and he pleaded guilty in Rice County. But he later appealed his Rice County conviction. Representing himself, he argued the charges in both counties constituted double jeopardy.
The Minnesota Court of Appeals disagreed in a ruling issued this week.
Offenders cannot be convicted of more than one crime stemming from a “single behavioral incident.” The appeals court found that Washington committed “two entirely separate criminal acts” by selling drugs and by having drugs in his residence.
“Though his overarching goal may have been to sell heroin for profit, the evidence shows that the heroin in his home was to be sold at a different time than the heroin he sold to the agent,” the ruling states.
Washington also argued in his appeal that his attorney did not provide him an adequate defense because he did not argue double jeopardy. But the appeals court found that argument was presented in a pretrial motion.
“"We are pleased that the Appellate Court affirmed the conviction, and therefore this office's charging decision," Rice County Attorney Brian Mortenson said in a statement. “It's appropriate that Mr. Washington, twice convicted of selling a dangerous and highly addictive substance, be held accountable for his criminal behavior.”
Regardless of the appellate ruling, Washington remains in prison through late 2025 because he received the standard concurrent sentences.
