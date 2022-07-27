A four-story apartment building has gained approvals from the Faribault City Council, and the city will fund a new road and utility extensions to the apartments, as well as proposed adjacent senior housing.

This architectural rendering shows the four-story, 77-unit apartment building proposed on the former VP Online property near the viaduct. (Image from city of Faribault)
This graphic shows the redevelopment plans for the city property off Willow Avenue near the Viaduct. (Courtesy city of Faribault)

