A four-story apartment building has gained approvals from the Faribault City Council, and the city will fund a new road and utility extensions to the apartments, as well as proposed adjacent senior housing.
The council approved conditional use permits and other measures Tuesday for the 77-unit, $13 million apartment building planned on city land, east of Willow Street, south of the viaduct. A zoning amendment and one other item require a second public reading before the council can give its approval.
Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen summarized the history of and plans for the city property on Tuesday.
“Our downtown master plan identified this area for redevelopment,” she said. “The city acquired all of the property and then actively sought a redevelopment partner.”
Earlier this year the city entered into a preliminary development agreement with Hamilton Real Estate Group to build the apartments, which will charge market rates.
The company, led by Mac Hamilton, recently built Hillside Apartments on nearby Division Street.
“We’ve had a very successful project there and a good working relationship with him and his team,” Keunnen said.
The city also has a preliminary development agreement with another company that plans to build one or two senior housing or memory care facilities on the site. That proposal is not as far advanced in the planning process.
The redevelopment area includes the former Lockerby Sheet Metal, VP Online Auctions and Sons of Silence properties. An Xcel Energy substation will remain. The city also plans to construct a city parking lot and a regional stormwater collection pond on the property.
On Tuesday, the council also gave the go-ahead to construct a city street and sewer, water and stormwater infrastructure to serve the property.
The work is expected to cost a little over $1 million.
“Utility funds and street improvement funds are going to fund the project up front and then hopefully will be reimbursed at least partially by TIF districts, ” City Engineer Mark DuChene said.
The council will hold a public hearing on the potential tax increment financing next month. TIF would send new property tax revenue back to the development for nine years.
The new street is scheduled to be completed by next July, and the apartment building is expected to be completed around that time as well.
The few questions from councilors included one from Royal Ross regarding overflow parking options for the apartment building. No parking will be allowed on the new city street. They will be able to park in the public parking lot that will serve the future viaduct park, but an opening date for that lot could be several years off.
City Administrator Tim Murray said the city could fast-track that lot. But he suggested the Buckham Memorial Library lot could fill any overflow parking needs in the meantime.