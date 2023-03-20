A woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly tried to smuggle drugs into the Faribault prison concealed in a face mask.
Thaijuana Raylene Sims, 38, of Plymouth, was caught with drugs at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Faribault on Saturday, the charges allege.
The Cannon River Drug and Violent Offender Task Force suspected Sims was bringing drugs into the prison and giving them to her inmate boyfriend. A Department of Corrections officer was waiting to prevent the exchange when Sims came on Saturday, the charges say.
Sims allegedly had a mask that had over 50 pills hidden inside the layers of cloth. Some of the pills were oxycodone and most are believed to be counterfeits containing fentanyl.
A search of Sims vehicle allegedly found 19 prescription painkillers with someone else’s name on the bottle, and four suspected counterfeits.
Sims allegedly admitted she bought pills, the dealer helped her hide them in the mask, and she planned to switch masks with her boyfriend at the prison.
Sims was charged Monday in Rice County District Court with felony counts of drug sales and possession and a gross misdemeanor for bringing drugs into a prison. Bail was set at at least $2,000 and a first court date was scheduled for March 29.
Last month the same charges were filed against a New Ulm woman who allegedly sneaked methamphetamine into the prison by putting it in a balloon in her mouth. She allegedly admitted she planned to spit into a mask and trade masks with an inmate.