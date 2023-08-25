Screen Shot 2023-08-25 at 1.39.28 PM.png

This screenshot of a MnDOT camera taken at 1:39 p.m. shows part of the crash scene. 

Another serious multi-vehicle crash has occurred on northbound I-35 just south of Faribault at the start of the construction zone. 


Screen Shot 2023-08-25 at 1.45.41 PM.png

A semi is visible several feet off the freeway from another MnDOT traffic camera. 
  

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments