To start making lefse, several people roll the dough into flat circles. From left, in the front row, Sigrid Nelson, Dan Schonebaum and Judy Covert, all of Faribault. From left, wearing blue, in the background are Joan Zielske of Morristown and Jim Mills of Faribault. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Dean Sammon of Faribault tends to lefse on a griddle Thursday morning at First English Lutheran Church in Faribault . (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

Flour covered their shirts and occasionally puffed into the air as about 30 people worked together in the kitchen of First English Lutheran Church in Faribault to make lefse Thursday morning.


From left, Cindy Barta, Nancy Winjum and Diane Hagen, all of Faribault, sit together and put finished lefse into plastic bags. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Dick Peterson and Janet Bauer, in front, help make over a thousand lefse for the bake sake at First English Lutheran Church on Saturday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Air bubbles begin to form as lefse heats up on a griddle. Luke Lekander of Faribault taps it with a wooden stick to remove the bubbles. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)

