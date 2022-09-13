Angie Craig 1

Angie Craig and Mark Hewitt reach out to pet a calf on the Hewitt family farm.(Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

U.S.  Rep. Angie Craig dropped in on a new addition to Congressional District 2  to speak with local farmers and county officials about agriculture issues and broadband expansion.

Angie Craig 3

The Hewitts take Rep. Angie Craig on a tour of their family farm in rural Le Sueur County. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com)

Reach Reporter Carson Hughes at 507-931-8575. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments