U.S. Rep. Angie Craig dropped in on a new addition to Congressional District 2 to speak with local farmers and county officials about agriculture issues and broadband expansion.
Mark and Sara Hewitt, of Kilkenny, know the challenges of running a family farm all too well. While raising their daughter, Harper, and son, McCoy, the Hewitts stay busy running a cattle, crop and honey operation called Maple Wood Farms on a small plot of land in rural Le Sueur County.
Mark, originally from the Cleveland area, and Sara, originally from Faribault, began beekeeping and producing honey under the brand Sweet Cheeks Honey in 2014. After purchasing their current farmsite, the couple kickstarted a beef operation with just two steers. Slowly and steadily, Maple Wood Farms continues to expand adding sheep, corn and soybeans into the mix.
“Part of our values is not to go into crazy amounts of debt to do any of it,” said Mark. “A lot of what we’re doing is just at the speed of what we can save.”
Maintaining a farm is hard work, but many federal programs that could ease the burden often overlook small family farms like Maple Wood, said Sara.
“We're a smaller farm and a very diversified farm and some of those programs that exist, they cover big guys,” Sara said.
The couple shared their concerns with Craig and gave the congresswoman a tour of their farmhouse Saturday. Craig visited after attending Breakfast on the Farm at Goettl Farms in Le Center, which her challenger Tyler Kistner also attended.
On Maple Wood Farms, the young couple tries to stay environmentally conscious and use conservation methods like strip-till to minimize soil erosion and carbon emissions. But as early adopters, their efforts aren’t acknowledged by USDA programs focused on incentivizing farmers to make the switch to conservation-friendly practices.
“The government has a lot of conservation programs, but if I am already doing that on my farm I don’t qualify for anything that comes out,” said Mark. “They convince us to change by giving us money, but the guys who have been doing it right - we already lost money learning how to do it. So if there’s a way to do it retroactively and get paid for the last five years…”
Sara highlighted how crop insurance saved their farm. Around 2018-2019, a tornado took out their crop. Without crop insurance, Sara said the farm wouldn’t have lasted another year.
“That’s my highest priority that crop insurance is still there for Minnesotans,” said Craig, who serves on the House Agriculture Committee.
Broadband
After stopping in Kilkenny for the Halfway to St. Paddy’s Day festival, Craig journeyed to Montgomery, where she hosted a roundtable on broadband with Le Sueur County Administrator Joe Martin, County Broadband Initiative Coordinator Barbara Droher-Kline, Tri-City United Schools IT Administrator Carl Menk and Lanesburgh Township Clerk Liz Krocak.
In 2021, with the use of CARES Act dollars, Le Sueur County funded the development of seven towers, including two in Waterville, one in Le Center, Tyrone Township, Cleveland, Montgomery, Cordova and Kasota.
Le Sueur County financed the towers alongside other projects, including WiFi hotspots at the Le Sueur County Fairgrounds, Ney Nature Center, Gorman and Volney Park and Lexington Township Hall as well as a fiber optic network by MetroNet between Kasota and Ottawa, Lake Volney and Gorman Lake, Waterville and Le Center.
Though the county’s municipalities are well served by high-speed internet, Martin told the CD2 Congresswoman Le Sueur County will need more than towers to serve the needs of rural residents.
“It runs well, but in the long-term we need our rural areas to run fiber to the door and right now it’s not happening because the return on investment isn’t there for the providers to do it,” said Martin. “The bottom line is they’re not going to do it to lose money.”
In total, the county administrator estimated it would require $12 million in outside dollars and a 25% match from the county to reach every household with fiber.
Craig was receptive to the idea and pointed toward her work securing $3.2 million in broadband investment for Goodhue County.
“That’s been my biggest contribution to Goodhue County is getting federal dollars for broadband over the past few years,” said Craig. “That would be something I would be all over in Le Sueur County as well.”
The Congresswoman labeled herself a strong supporter of financing community projects within her district and promised the county representatives she will be making similar visits to Le Sueur County if re-elected.
“I’m not afraid to ask for $12 million, I know they’re going to cut it in the final proposal, but I’m not afraid to ask for what I want,” said Craig. “I want to represent this community with all my heart in 2023.”