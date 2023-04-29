The pandemic left Matt Ristrom with time to hand-make his first amplifier. It also contributed to financial and other hardships that forced him to sell his Kansas City home and work studio.

Matt Ristrom and Honey Bug are settling into their new home at 225 Central Ave. in Faribault, where there is plenty of space for Ristrom to repair and make amplifiers. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)


Matt Ristrom stands outside his new building at 225 Central Ave. He works downstairs, lives upstairs and plans to turn the second upstairs apartment into an Airbnb.
225 Central Ave. had undergone a significant transformation since Matt Ristrom purchased the building this winter. (Photo courtesy of Matt Ristrom)
Matt Ristrom repairs an amplifier in his new workshop. While repairs currently pay the bills, Ristrom’s new endeavor is building his own high-end amps. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Matt Ristrom works in the workshop at the back of his new space in downtown Faribault. In the front area he sells his amplifiers and other musical equipment, including on consignment. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

