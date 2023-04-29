The pandemic left Matt Ristrom with time to hand-make his first amplifier. It also contributed to financial and other hardships that forced him to sell his Kansas City home and work studio.
After some stressful months of uncertainty, the Twin Cities native who spent a few years of his youth in Owatonna has found his “dream gig” living and working in downtown Faribault. He is renovating an over-century-old building while growing his business — making and repairing amplifiers and trying out some new ventures.
Ristrom said he is the first buyer of one of the 13 largely neglected downtown buildings that was purchased by a group of investors seeking to help revitalize the downtown.
He quietly opened Ristrom Amplifiers this winter at 225 Central Ave., and a growing number of visitors are stopping in, drawn in by referrals or his kitschy window display.
They find amplifiers and other music equipment and musical instruments for sale in the front section of the 80-foot long building. Toward the back, they see a workshop where Ristrom spends most of his waking hours, repairing amplifiers, and when time permits, making his own higher end colorful amps.
On the walls painted a bright purple are even brighter pieces of art, most of them painted by Ristrom himself.
If they’re not too absorbed by all of the contents and by a friendly greeting from a dog named Honey Bug, visitors might notice a hole in the wall, exposing a pipe, some water damage on the original wood floor and a wood patch on the original tin ceiling.
“It’s had some modern updates but a lot of neglect,” Ristrom said of the 1910 building.
Leaking plumbing and a foundation that was beginning to crumble were top priorities for repairs. Upstairs, he’s gradually renovating two apartments while retaining their historic charm — one for himself and Honey Bug and one to become an Airbnb.
“It really has good bones,” he said.
Ristrom pays most of his bills by repairing amps — electronic devices that amplify sound. Someday he’d like to be able to concentrate on a new passion: building his own amps using older-school vacuum tubes. It was a skill developed during the pandemic when there weren’t many performers in need of amp repairs.
His amps produce better sound, last longer and are more easily repairable, he said. And their exteriors have some of his artistic flair.
“Zero cost considerations” are made when he makes an amp, he said. The components alone run around $1,500. Add in many hours of his time, and his amps sell for around $3,500.
“It’s a lifetime investment,” he said.
It’s a niche market for musicians willing and able to shell out that big of an investment. In addition to his own new storefront on Central Avenue, his amps can be found in a few other music shops.
“I love to see their eyes get big and the smile on their face when they hear one for the first time,” he said.
Ristrom has played in a few bands himself over the years. Much of the quirky music gear in his front windows came from his band of keytar players that he said started out as a joke but was starting to gain a following before the pandemic shut them down.
He might look to join a band again, and he also plans to host bands in his new space.
Faribault Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President and CEO Nort Johnson called Ristrom’s “unique storefront” a “model for success in our historic downtown.”
The investment group, Faribault Industrial Corporation, has contracted the chamber as general manager of the redevelopment project. The chamber isn’t itself an investor, Johnson noted, but is seeing to essential exterior repairs — to prevent more damage to the buildings — and recruiting occupants.
“We have diverse interest, including both lessees and buyers, but have not closed on anything yet,” Johnson said of the remaining buildings.