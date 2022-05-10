A transplant from Colorado, Julie Sutherland was looking for a way to get connected with Faribault and help out in the community.
Thanks to her association with the AmeriCorps’ ServeMN program, Sutherland has been able to achieve some of those goals. She is serving as a reading tutor at Faribault Roosevelt Elementary School.
Sutherland’s position at Roosevelt is part of the Reading Corps program, which is part of AmeriCorps — a government agency designed to improve lives and build communities through service and volunteering.
“I think it is really important to get involved in the community and help out,” said Sutherland, who moved here from the Denver suburb of Centennial, Colo. three years ago with her husband and three children.
“We live here in Faribault and I felt a strong connection to get involved. The position at Roosevelt was an opening for me to jump in and help out where I could. And I had confidence I could do a good job because I had experience. I live here, so I wanted to give back here.”
Sutherland works as a reading tutor with students in kindergarten through third grade at Roosevelt. During the school year, Sutherland works with a group of 18 students and meets with them individually or in pairs once a day in 20 minute sessions.
The Reading Corps program has been in place at Roosevelt since 2009.
“The Reading and Math Corps programs have proven to be effective at providing high-quality, research-based reading and math interventions to students, which helps to inspire and empower them to grow as learners,” said Ann Martinez, who works as an internal coach with the Math and Reading Corps tutors at Roosevelt. “These types of reading interventions help students gain confidence in their ability to read. And with gaining some confidence you can see the excitement and the love of reading with the students she (Sutherland) works with.”
Sutherland brings a diverse resume to her position at Roosevelt, including previous experience working as a volunteer with the reading programs at her children’s school in Colorado during their elementary years.
“When my kids were younger and we were in Colorado, I did a lot of reading programs with the elementary school kids,” Sutherland said. “It was on a volunteer basis and I really enjoyed working with that age group. The kids are just very inquisitive, fun and smart.”
Sutherland was born in California, raised in northern Virginia and went on to receive a degree in social science from Florida Atlantic University. In her career, Sutherland has worked a variety of jobs including those in both the nonprofit and corporate worlds, the federal government and the Peace Corps. She met her husband in the Peace Corps and the couple later moved to Colorado.
“I’ve done a little bit of everything,” Sutherland said.
The move to Faribault was brought about after the three boys had been in Minnesota for a soccer tournament. The boys were recruited to play soccer at Shattuck-St. Mary’s and the family then opted to relocate to Faribault. The move also allowed Sutherland to get connected with AmeriCorps and the Reading Corps position offered at Roosevelt.
“I hadn’t been in the workforce for a while. I had just been volunteering with children in this age group,” Sutherland said. “When I saw it (the position at Roosevelt) was going to be a K-3 reading program and working one-on-one with them, I said to myself that I could handle that.”
The work that Sutherland does at Roosevelt has made a significant impact so far in 2021-22.
“The evidence-based interventions in reading and math help students show progress in their learning by having that consistency,” Martinez said.
Sutherland has also seen the progress made by her pupils.
“The one-on-one reading interventions you do with this age group are just enormously helpful and impactful. I feel the kids really grow with that one-on-one attention and I love it,” Sutherland said.
“It’s a lot of work. It’s intense and they’re getting a lot of information, but I think the best thing I’ve discovered about this position is that you impact them in other ways and not just reading. You impact their self-esteem, motivation and work ethic. You talk about the stories that they read and those stories’ relevance to life.”
In addition to helping her students grow academically, Sutherland appreciates the ability to make lifelong readers out of those young students.
“When they tell me, ‘Miss Julie, I’ve picked out this book and now I’m reading the whole series,’ You’re like, ‘Wow! We helped someone get hooked on a book or series,” Sutherland said.
“The fact that these kids are actually going into the library and checking out books, and they enjoy the series so much that they go back and check out more books — it’s very rewarding to hear that in a day and age when kids are so bogged down with electronics and phones. To hear that someone enjoys reading is very meaningful.”