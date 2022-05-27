Alex Kucich was looking for a way to explore career opportunities in education and also learn more about life in the communities in this area after he completed his undergraduate studies.
A year-long opportunity to serve as a Promise Fellow with the Realizing Individual Student Excellence (RISE) program at Faribault High School starting last August has offered Kucich, 23, a chance gain first hand working experience in the education field and also learn more about the people who reside in Faribault.
“I did my senior thesis on dealing with econographic research and how different people engage with the human and non-human environment,” Kucich said. “And I wanted to get a better understanding of life here and to better locate myself in Minnesota as opposed to just being on a college campus.”
The 2021 graduate of Carleton College added: “I was also interested in working in a school and multicultural education, and as a sociology and anthropology major, it is very interesting to think about how public schools can serve as a place of learning for people with many different types of backgrounds. I think Faribault is a very interesting place to learn about how rapidly changing communities care for themselves and one another.”
Kucich got connected with the RISE program through an internship with the Rice County Growing Up Healthy initiative, which he completed during his time at Carleton. One of his supervisors was also connected with the RISE program and suggested it as a good post-graduate opportunity.
Kucich became a RISE Promise Fellow for 2021-22 through AmeriCorps Serve MN, which is a government agency designed to improve lives and build communities through service and volunteering.
“AmeriCorps was a way to get work experience in education and to work in a community where I wanted to be and learn from. It has been a great way to meet tons of cool students who have lots of great ideas and potential,” Kucich said. “AmeriCorps allows you to facilitate a work experience in a pretty wide variety of options, and having some work experience is pretty useful. Education is the future and it feels like a good place to put my energy into.”
The RISE program at Faribault High School started in 2019 as a program called Conexiones, which supported Latino students. The program has since grown and strives to support middle school and high school students.
At the two schools, RISE serves over 160 students and is a student support center that helps increase graduation rates for systemically under-represented groups: students from low-income families, students of color and first-generation college students.
Kucich and Timur Yarmakov are the two Promise Fellows working with the RISE program this year at the high school under the direction of RISE coordinators Juanita Picazo and Dalia Valenciana Delfin.
As part of his commitment through AmeriCorps, Kucich is scheduled to work 1,700 hours over the course of his year at FHS — which equals about 40 hours per week.
He offers support in the RISE room at the high school during school days, tutors students three days a week after school and also helps coordinate work on the RISE program’s plot at the Faribault community garden.
“Part of the idea of RISE is connecting school and home life for children. So there is a holistic understanding of student well-being and knowing that student will only do well at school if they are doing well period,” Kucich said. “Students ask to come to the RISE room and we work through social and emotional issues.”
Kucich said that RISE helps connect students to resources available for issues with housing, food security and driver’s education programs. The Promise Fellows help with advising on things like college opportunities and helping connect students at the high school with counselors, school psychologists, translators and family engagement specialists.
“We also end up being a place where students come if they are feeling really overwhelmed and need a place to chill out,” Kucich said of the RISE room.
Picazo has been impressed with the work that Kucich has done this year at Faribault High School and believes he has been part of the program’s success as it has returned to in-person learning in 2021-22.
“Alex came in at the time when of our other Promise Fellows had just left. The students had gotten used to that one other person, but when Alex came in, the students received him warmly,” “I always said that having a male figure in a setting like RISE is very important because they can see in Alex that he is a good-hearted person and they know that he is going to want the best for all the students.”
Kucich’s ability to speak Spanish has also been a big plus for the RISE program.
“If myself or Dalia (both of the RISE coordinators speak Spanish) are not there, the students know they can count on Alex,” Picazo said.
A native of Maynard, Massachusetts, Kucich will continue his RISE assignment until August. His focus after the school year ends will be coordinating the community garden. RISE has been working with Sharing Our Roots, which is a local community land-share organization that has provided plants for the garden. Crops grown in the garden will be available to share with the students and their families. Donations also will be made to area food shelves.
“The garden is largely educational for the experience of growing the food,” Kucich said. “We have just one plot in the community garden and seeing the plot this past fall — it can produce an astonishing amount of food.”
The son of two school teachers, Kucich thinks that some type of graduate school may be in his future along with working in the education field in some capacity.
“This has been a really good year to see how the nitty gritty of a school works, and how a school can be really good for students and also at times be non-effective for students. I think that is a driving motivator for me there to see if I can help do that better,” he said. “I don’t know all the answers for how to effectively educate kids and get them excited about learning, but that does feel like a worthwhile long-term thing for me to work towards.”
Kucich said his time at FHS has taught him “things that I could never have learned in college.” AmeriCorps has given him a taste of what it’s like to work at a school.
“I had a certain idea what I thought a career like this would look like in my head, and this gives a very clear glimpse into what that work environment can be like,” he said. “It also can teach you a lot of skills on how to be independent and how to take care of yourself — since it can be exhausting and challenging to work at a school.”