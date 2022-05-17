A group of nearly 20 Faribault American Legion Auxiliary Unit 43 members were surrounded by a sea of red crepe paper poppies Tuesday morning.
After two years of pandemic cancelations, the group of dedicated volunteers were able to gather together once again to fluff poppies in preparation for the annual poppy distribution this week.
"It is really good for the camaraderie of the Auxiliary members to join in on an event like this," said Jeanette Hammond, Faribault American Legion Auxiliary's poppy co-chair. "Donations support veterans physically and mentally."
Auxiliary members will be distributing poppies at Faribault's Fareway and Hy-Vee stores from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, in addition to stopping by local banks and Main Street businesses throughout the week. All donations in exchange for a poppy go to supporting veterans, active duty military and their families.
In Faribault, the local auxiliary unit uses a portion of the funds to buy gifts for about 70 Faribault area veterans who are in nursing homes and assisted living facilities four times a year.
Some donations also go towards supporting projects like Beyond the Yellow Ribbon, canine service partner BELIEVET, the Service Center at the Minneapolis/St. Paul Airport and the Minnesota Chapter of Paralyzed Veterans of America. They also contribute to Fisher House, which provides free housing and meals for families visiting patients at the Minneapolis Veterans Hospital.
Poppy funds also go to the Hastings Veterans Home to help fund a steak supper for the veterans, keep the supply room stocked and purchase Christmas gifts.
Each year, auxiliary members spend a little over two hours fluffing 2,500-3,000 red crepe paper poppies made by veterans. Members stick the freshly fluffed poppies in recycled ice cream bucket covers and decorate the sides of the buckets with with patriotic-themed fabrics and ribbons. The buckets are used at distribution sites and help display the poppies in bouquets of pride.
Winnie Hughes, who co-chairs the poppy distribution with Hammond, said the poppy fluffing event is one of her favorite projects.
"It's fun to get together as a group," she said.
Auxiliary members did not host a poppy distribution event in 2020. Last year members were asked to contribute by fluffing poppies at their homes and send in a donation. Hammond said she and her family members fluffed the majority of poppies around Christmas-time.
For auxiliary member Laura Truman, who is also a veteran, the time she gives to fluff poppies and distribute them to businesses is very minor when comparing it to what veterans gave up.
While a fundraiser for veterans, Hammond said the distribution also is a good time to educate the community about the importance of poppies.
"The poppy is a sign of the blood shed in the first wars," Hammond said.
The poppy flourished in Europe after World War I. Scientists attributed the growth to soils in France and Belgium becoming enriched with lime from the rubble left by the war.
On Sept. 27, 1920, the poppy became the official flower of the American Legion to memorialize the soldiers who fought and died during the war. In 1924, the distribution of poppies became a national program of the American Legion.
Wearing the red poppy is a way to honor the fallen and support the living who have worn the nation's uniform, particularly on National Poppy Day — celebrated on Friday, May 27 this year, and throughout Memorial Day weekend May 27-30.
"It's an easy way to support our veterans," said auxiliary member Mary Perron. "People can give what they want for donations, it doesn't have to be a big donation. I've had people donate anywhere from $1 to someone writing out a $70 check."
Auxiliary member Linda Claeson said all members work really hard. She also encouraged all young women interested in joining to reach out.
Auxiliary member Karen Rasmussen said members can be female veterans, or female spouses or widows, male spouses or widowers, daughters, granddaughters, mothers, grandmothers or sisters of a veteran, active duty military member or reservist who has served at least one day of active duty.
Through poppy poster contests, coloring contests, essay contests and scholarship opportunities, Rasmussen said members are trying to educate others about the auxiliary and its importance to veterans' support.
"People can be as involved as they want to be," Rasmussen said of the auxiliary's membership.