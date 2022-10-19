A forum for Faribault School Board candidates held by a conservative group Tuesday night drew a larger crowd and featured fewer audience questions than a previous board forum held by a nonpartisan group.
The Faribault Friends of Liberty, a Republican group opposing vaccine mandates and the 2020 election results, is holding its own series of candidate forums this fall.
Faribault-based candidate forums have historically been hosted by the American Association of University Women’s Faribault branch.
Nine candidates filed to run for four open seats on the board, including the four incumbents. Eight of the candidates participated in both forums.
The Friends of Liberty forum, which was held at Faribault Church of Christ, was advertised as being, “by the people, for the people.” Although the group has endorsed candidates Linda Moore and Lynda Boudreau, who have previously attended the group’s meetings, moderator Kathryn Keller said they weren’t given any unfair advantages.
“Yes, both Linda and Lynda have been to our meetings,” said Keller. “… Neither Dr. Moore or Mrs. Boudreau had any input on the questions or knew of them before the rest of the candidates. We are people of faith and integrity who hold ourselves to the same standards we expect from others. I alone was responsible for the questions and did not share them with anyone except the candidates. They all received them early Sunday morning in an email.”
The Friends of Liberty forum began with the same questions about backgrounds and top priorities as the AAUW forum, which was held last Thursday and is available to view on the Faribault Community Television YouTube page.
However, the third question was unique. Many candidates said the question was thought-provoking: “Do you see yourself as a representative of the community or as a representative of the school system?”
Challenger Damian Baum said he is a representative of the community, as a district parent, but hopes to bring a business perspective to the school system.
“I’m a concerned parent that has three kids,” said Baum. “That’s what my focus is. I want to make sure that I’m not just representing my three kids; I want to represent all the students of Faribault and make sure that other families, other parents, grandparents, that I can be the voice for those people that have those same concerns.”
Challenger Michael Cross gave a straight-to-the-point answer consistent with his, “common-sense vote” platform.
“I am a representative of the community that works for the school board or the school system,” he said. “That’s pretty much it. I’m here for the kids. I’m here for the community. But in turn, I work for the school system.”
Incumbent Chad Wolff, who coaches boy’s basketball, gave an anecdotal response.
“I always tell my basketball players, ‘Act the way you want to and be proud of you hometown,’” he said. “You do play for the name on the front of your jersey, not the name on the back … I do think that we all here are part of Faribault and represent Faribault in some form or fashion. However, we make decisions to guide the strategy and policies for the Faribault Public Schools — whoever’s elected to the board.”
Incumbent John Bellingham said board members are liaisons between the community and the school district.
“Basically, a school board does five things,” he said. “One, it hires the superintendent. Two, it sets goals and evaluates the superintendent. Three, it approves the budget. Four, we set policy — not enforce policy — we set policy. And five, we are the liaison between the community and the district.”
Challenger Lynda Boudreau said she represents the community.
“I see myself as a representative of the community who is concerned about the future of students in the Faribault Public School System,” she said. “The community’s role is to support the education of our students and hold public institutions accountable to the taxpayers that fund them … Training policies of equity are disrupting the primary purpose of education in our nation, our state and our district. Teaching through a racial-equity lens is subjective.”
Challenger Linda Moore also said she would represent the community. While she acknowledged the availability of current board members via phone and email, she said the 3-minute, public-comment period at the beginning of once-a-month school board meetings is not enough time. She added she has gone to speak to the board in opposition to books involving gender identity being available at schools.
Incumbent LeeAnn Lechtenberg said she represents both the community and the district.
“… If the community decides not to vote for the levy questions, it will be up to the board to do the least amount of damage to our schools,” she said. “I don’t see how a person can be a school representative without being a community representative.”
Lastly, incumbent Courtney Cavellier said she would be a representative of “both and neither.”
“I believe that the interests of the school district are the interests of the community, and I don’t see them as an either-or,” she said. “We don’t have competing interests. We need our schools to thrive and, for our students to thrive, we must have the support of the community. Sadly, this support is not gonna happen if people criticize our work on equity and social-emotional learning, instead of striving to understand it.
“I will work for these kids — all of these kids... Even if they are members of the LGBT community or another color than me, I’m glad they’re here.”
Measuring success
The next questions were similar. The first was about giving an annual survey to the parents of the district, which each of the candidates were in favor of.
The second was about sharing testing data to the public, which all candidates were also in favor of.
Although candidates agreed that a yearly survey about the district’s performance would be positive, some candidates worried it may put parents into a box and prevent them from being able to express their unique concerns.
Some candidates also pointed out that knowing how to interpret data is a vital follow-up to its collection.
Audience questions
After Keller asked the five questions she prepared, she drew from the bowl of audience-submitted questions. She read the first question, put it back, then drew another question was about whether the candidates would support mask mandates in schools.
Moore, Lechtenberg, Cross, Baum and Boudreau weren’t in support. Some felt that the effectiveness of masks aren’t supported by science, which the Center for Disease Control and Prevention dispute.
“I’ve seen how the kids wear their masks and how many times they touch their face and how germs are passed. I don’t think it’s effective and it’s unnecessary,” Lechtenberg said.
Incumbents Bellingham and Cavellier said they would consider another mask mandate if recommended by health authorities.
“When we voted to mandate masks, yes, I voted in favor of doing that,” Bellingham said. “I based my decision on the CDC guidelines and (those of) Rice County Public Health. I also based my decision on (emotion). My sister died of COVID. And on her deathbed, she made me promise I would wear a mask and encourage others to do so as well, because it might’ve saved her. Whether that was right to make a decision within the school district, I’m not sure. But, when it affects you personally … it does affect you.”
Wolff said he supported a mask mandate in the past but did not say whether he would support one again.
The final question, submitted anonymously in writing from an audience member, asked: “Would you support a teacher contract that prioritizes hiring practices based on race.”
Each candidate disagreed, with Moore going so far as to call it a racist suggestion.
Cavellier gave a slightly different perspective.
“Well, this is an amazing question, since we’re a group of white people talking about this topic in a district that has majority people of color,” she said. “So, it’s really, really, really complicated and I wish that we could talk about how complex it is. What I would hope is that more people of color would apply for jobs teaching in Faribault, but I’m not sure why they would to be perfectly honest, right?
“If we can’t be comfortable talking about how important equity is in a school district that’s minority-white, then I don’t know why a person of color would come teach here. I do support efforts to try and encourage more people of color to go into teaching and to apply for these jobs, absolutely. But, no, I don’t support a contract that requires that.”