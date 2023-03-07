After years of implementing deep spending cuts, Faribault Public Schools is preparing to take a more nuanced approach to next year’s budget, thanks to an expected infusion of cash from the state.
With time running short to craft a budget for next year, the board at its Monday workshop heard not only from Superintendent Jamie Bente and Director of Finance and Operations Scott Gerdes, but also its cabinet team, principals and other building leaders.
The district’s budget for the upcoming year will be informed by its Comprehensive Needs Assessment, which has been ongoing since last fall. The assessment was necessitated and launched due to Faribault’s designation under the state's North Star Accountability program.
Through the assessment, the district is seeking to meet four key goals: ready for kindergarten, read well by third grade, proficient in middle school math, and graduate from high school.
Under the presentation given to the board on Monday, each goal was paired with a proposed new investment. District leadership emphasized that it took a “data driven approach” in finding potential solutions to boost achievement and meet its stated goals.
Bente and Gerdes had previously recommended making more cuts in line with what the district has pursued over the last several years. Initial budget proposals recommended cuts of $1.6 million, which could have led to about 20 full-time staff positions being cut.
However, Bente and Gerdes have been encouraged by the apparent commitment of Gov. Tim Walz and legislators to boosting education funding. They’re expecting to receive at least Walz’s proposed funding, which includes a 4% boost to general funding in the coming year and 50% coverage of the special education cross subsidy.
Should key legislators get their way, the district could receive even more funding in the coming year. At the same time, some of that increased funding will be offset by the loss of expiring federal pandemic relief funding.
While the district is seeking to invest in key areas, leaders are still taking a cautious approach. Every $2 in investments will be accompanied by about $3 in cuts.
Proposed additions
To prepare students for kindergarten, the leadership team proposes hiring an additional early childhood education teacher. To support the request, staff provided data showing that students who attended preschool came to Kindergarten far more prepared than their peers who did not.
At the elementary school level, staff proposed hiring a new dean of students at Lincoln and Roosevelt elementary schools. Currently, the district has a dean of students only at Jefferson Elementary. Bente said the model has proven to be well worth the investment.
“If there’s a student in need, that will take away from the leadership opportunities that the principal may be trying to work on,” Bente said. “With the principal/dean model, that leadership and training and understanding can continue to move forward.”
Jefferson Elementary School Principal Nick Jurrens said adding a dean of students has allowed him to focus on the necessary administrative duties of his position, while also ensuring that the day-to-day needs of students are being met.
At the middle school level, the district is seeking to continue implementation of the Desmos curriculum. Director of Technology and Innovation Casey Rutherford said the curriculum has been extremely popular thus far among teachers and students.
In contrast to traditional math curriculums, Desmos utilizes an open source platform and is focused on helping students to build real-world problem solving skills. Rutherford told the board that this type of approach is craved by the district’s business partners.
At the high school level, district leadership is proposing adding another social worker at the Area Learning Center. Currently, the ALC doesn’t have a full-time licensed social worker on site to deal with growing needs in the area of mental health.
While the board may be increasingly divided, the proposed funding reallocations won praise from nearly all members.
Seeking to boost academic achievement following years of stagnation and COVID-era learning loss, Board Chair Chad Wolff said it makes sense to consider innovative approaches and new ideas.
“Doing the same thing over and over again and expecting something different is the definition of… insanity,” Wolff said. “I applaud you for looking at reallocating resources.”
Proposed reductions
Offsetting the new investments in staff and programming will be the kinds of steep budget cuts that have become an annual occurrence.
The proposed cuts include roughly five full-time teaching positions at both the elementary and secondary levels.
However, Gerdes provided several charts to show that general reductions are in fact in line with declining enrollment.
Gerdes noted that the district’s staffing is still higher than it was a decade ago.
The district enjoyed a dramatic expansion a decade ago when voters approved a robust levy of roughly $700 per pupil. Thanks to that, the number of classroom teachers jumped by about 12% for the 2014-15 school year and an additional 7% the following year.
At the same time, enrollment precipitously dropped throughout the decade. It’s now 18% lower than it was during the 2011-2012 school year, and that trend is projected to continue over the coming decade.