Free Bikes 4 Kidz helps kids "ride into a healthier, happier childhood." That's the nonprofit organization's motto, and it holds true, especially after Saturday, when it received over 5,800 bikes from an Allina Health collection.
Allina Health has been a large Minnesota contributor and destination point for donations every year on the first or second Saturday in October.
With 30 volunteers across three locations — Faribault, Northfield, and Owatonna — Allina Health is no stranger to large quantities of bike donations. One year, close to 7,000 bikes were donated. In total, Allina Health has collected about 60,000 bikes through the past 12 years.
Free Bikes 4 Kidz was founded in 2010 by Terry Esau. The organization has locations across the United States, in 17 major cities and states. FB4K has its sights on 110 total locations, with 500,000 volunteers, and about 1.2 million bikes collected by the year 2027. So far, Bikes 4 Kidz has put 125,000 kids on bikes.
On Saturday, Faribault collected 119 bikes; Northfield collected 103, and Owatonna amassed 157 bikes.
When asked who typically donates bikes, Natalie Ginter, manager of community engagement for Allina Health said: "It’s a variety. We have families who bring bikes their kids have outgrown. We have retired folks making room in their garage. We’ve got people who buy brand-new bikes. We get trikes all the way up to racing bikes from adults may have upgraded to something else."
While the collections start and stop on one October day, the work doesn't finish that day. Volunteers throughout the year service and clean the bikes to ensure their safety.
In the spring, Allina Health partners with nonprofit organizations and school to find kids in need. Ages range from 1-year-olds to high school students who commute to school or work on bikes.
A list of children's ages and bike sizes is sent to Allina who then provides the information to Free Bikes 4 Kidz. The organization then finds bikes in accordance with the list descriptions and delivers the bikes to the non-profits that then go to children in need.
"We've gotten it down to a science," said Ginter.
In Owatonna, Allina Health also partners with the local police department. Throughout the summer, police collect abandoned or impounded bikes and store them safely for pickup by their rightful owners. If by the end of the summer nobody claims them, the bikes are donated to Bikes 4 Kids.
