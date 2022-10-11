Free Bikes 4 Kidz helps kids "ride into a healthier, happier childhood." That's the nonprofit organization's motto, and it holds true, especially after Saturday, when it received over 5,800 bikes from an Allina Health collection.

Pumping tires

Allina Health volunteers fill donated bike tires at a collection site Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Allina Health) 
Bike collection by Allina Health

Allina Health volunteers load donation bikes into a truck Saturday. (Photo courtesy of Allina Health Facebook). 

