A serial thief from Faribault continued to steal catalytic converters while out on bail, new charges allege.
Jason Michael Savoie, 49, was charged with felony theft Monday in Rice County District Court. It’s the second time this year and the fifth time since 2020 he’s faced charges in connection with catalytic converter thefts.
The new charges identify Savoie as the suspect in two thefts of the expensive automotive part outside the Faribo West Mall earlier this winter, another outside the Faribault Walmart in March, and an attempted theft in Burnsville in March.
Surveillance video of the first two thefts, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 20, allegedly showed a vehicle, matching the one Savoie drives, pull up. The driver reportedly could be seen getting out and jacking up the vehicles that lost their catalytic converters. A partial license plate was seen in the second video and matched the vehicle Savoie drives, according to the court complaint.
Faribault police detectives obtained warrants to put a tracker on the vehicle and track Savoie’s cellphone.
The vehicle tracker showed Savoie was in the area of an interrupted attempted catalytic converter theft in Burnsville on March 7 and a witness got a photo of a car matching Savoie’s, the charges allege.
On the same day a catalytic converter was reported stolen off a vehicle outside the Faribault Walmart. Again a vehicle matching Savoie’s was seen on surveillance and his cellphone location data showed he was in the area, the charges say.
Savoie was arrested that day for driving without a license. A detective then got another warrant to search the vehicle. A catalytic converter, theft tools and a receipt from a scrapyard allegedly were found.
An employee of the Lakeville scrapyard reportedly told police Savoie sold four catalytic converters for nearly $1,000. One of the converters allegedly appeared to match the one stolen from outside Walmart.
Savoie was arrested on the new theft charge on Friday. He was released on $20,000 bail on Tuesday and made a first court appearance on Wednesday.
Savoie already was out on bail on felony receiving stolen property and other charges filed in January after he allegedly was caught with 11 catalytic converters in his vehicle.
He is on probation for three prior series of charges stemming from catalytic converter thefts in 2020.