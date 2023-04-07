Authorities suspect an impaired driver caused a three-vehicle crash and injured herself and one other driver Thursday on Highway 60 west of Faribault.
Dianne Marie Rivet, 68, of Mankato was driving a car westbound on Highway 60 near Echo Avenue when she crossed over the center line around 2:48 p.m., according to a State Patrol report.
Rivet reportedly struck an eastbound SUV. A car that was behind the SUV then rear-ended the SUV.
Alcohol is believed to have been a factor in the crash, the report states.
Rivet and Scott Anthony Moncelle, 60, of Elysian, who was driving the SUV, both were taken to the hospital in Faribault with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the third car, Eric Clifford Lunding, 62, of Northfield, was not injured.
