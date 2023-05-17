Golf 1.jpg

Faribault Area Learning Center students Brody Hadfield and Heidi Bolanos try to get the ball into the hole at their group’s contribution to the student-designed-and-built mini golf course. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Faribault Area Learning Center students hope mini golf helps change perceptions about their school.


Golf 5.jpg

In this hole balls must make their way down a ramp filled with forks as obstacles.
Golf 6.jpg

One student-made mini golf hole looks like a soccer field.
Golf 4.jpg

Abdi Fatah puts at the Egyptian-themed hole he helped make.
Golf 3.jpg

Megan Krannich stands next to the “Godzilla vs. Kong” themed hole she helped create.
Golf 2.jpg

A sign next to the new mini golf course at the Faribault Area Learning Center gives instructions to visitors and is signed by all the student contributors. (Photos by Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

