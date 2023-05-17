Faribault Area Learning Center students hope mini golf helps change perceptions about their school.
Students built an 18-hole miniature golf course and invite the community to come play. The course makes its public debut at an open house Thursday evening.
The ALC typically holds a spring celebration for students, families and alumni. This year, ALC administrative assistant Amy Bussert said they decided to invite the entire community.
In addition to playing golf, multiple students said Tuesday they hope guests will learn a little about the ALC.
Although students said their school might have a negative stigma as the place where “bad students” are sent, at least two of those students were quick to offer praise for their school.
“It’s completely different than people think it is. It got me back on track,” said sophomore Brody Hadfield.
“You’re not just a number here,” said senior Megan Krannich. Staff really get to know students, provide individualized support and “they don’t give up on you,” she added.
Bussert said school leaders are trying to embed more hands-on learning projects into students’ experience, and the mini golf course is a prime example.
Students in the Youthbuild building trades program constructed the course bases, with materials funded by a grant from the Faribault Education Association.
All ALC students formed groups, had a few days to design and prepare, then spent four days building their contribution to the course.
Each group was challenged to come up with a theme and design and build obstacles for their hole using reclaimed and inexpensive materials. They scavenged school supply closets, cleaned out their garages and went shopping at thrift stores.
A group that included senior Abdi Fatah made an ancient Egypt-themed hole that includes a pyramid and hieroglyphics that say Faribault Area Learning Center.
Hadfield’s team made large letters out of plywood spelling out FALC as obstacles for golfers to put around.
Krannich’s team’s hole was inspired by the “Godzilla vs. Kong“ movie and includes a Godzilla made from wire, plastic tarp, plastic foam and a “whole lot of duct tape,” Krannich said.
After Thursday, the golf course will be open for the public to stop by and play any time during daylight hours.
Skills built from the experience, students said, included communication, teamwork and how to work independently but not be afraid to ask for help when they got stuck.
Bussert said she most enjoyed watching students develop leadership skills.
“We really got to see students shine,” she said.