A record number of people are going to the food shelf, and local farmers are hoping to stock those shelves. But after the release of a state spending target, some nonprofit leaders say more should be invested in agriculture.
The Good Acre, a regional food hub that helps expand markets for farmers, is hoping to expand its Local Emergency Assistance Farmer Fund (LEAFF) program across Minnesota, including in Rice County. Right now, The Good Acre’s programs include 130 farmers, but could expand with state funding.
“Out of all the organizations in the state, we’re probably the one that sources the most produce from farmers,” The Good Acre Communications Director Nikki Warner said. “It’s over 130 farmers on our roster right now that we partner with. … Across all our programs, we purchased $1.7 million of produce just last year.”
The 3-year-old LEAFF program began in 2020 as a means of helping small-scale, emerging farmers to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Its purpose “to get food from here, for here” can be broken down into two categories: supporting farmers and providing hunger relief.
On the farmer side, the program provides a guarantee to buy $5,000 worth of food from small farms at the market rate. Then, the program donates the food to local food shelves.
In its first two years, the program purchased over $480,000 worth of produce from 62 Minnesota farmers and provided over 250,000 pounds of various produce items to hunger-relief organizations, including The Food Group and Second Harvest Heartland.
“This LEAFF program really is a matchmaker between the farmers that want to grow food for their communities and the food shelves that really need fresh produce for their clients, which has like unprecedented demand right now,” Warner said.
The Rice County Farmers Union President Steven Read said the union is working with the Community Action Center in Faribault and Northfield on doing a pilot of with LEAFF. He asked legislators for funding support during a forum on Saturday.
“I’d ask that you definitely support those efforts,” he said. “Anything we can do to help put dollars in farmers’ pockets. You know, while providing better nutritional choices for the visitors with food shelves will be great.”
At the St. Vincent de Paul food shelf in Faribault, President Larry Muehlenbein said the produce it currently distributes is the leftovers from grocery stores.
“We get a little bit of produce from HyVee, Walmart, Aldi, grocery stores, but that’s all rescue produce,” he said. “So it usually has limited shelf life because they didn’t sell it in the store and because it’s got old and they got the new stuff in.”
The Faribault pantry does sometimes receive produce from farms, but then it often is overloaded with one type of crop.
He said it’d help a lot to have a program like LEAFF providing a variety of fresh produce.
‘Level the playing field’
The Good Acre Facility Manager Hana Tanberg said the group’s ability to expand the program is heavily reliant on the state’s agriculture budget.
“We want to have the government be able to consistently fund this program,” she said. “It’s really vital. I mean … there’s the increase in food shelf visits, but what food is there matters.”
On Tuesday Gov. Tim Walz and state DFL leaders announced an agreement on how to spend the state’s $17.8 billion surplus. Agriculture makes up 0.3% of the proposed new spending.
Warner says that is not enough.
“When we get a budget target, like what just came out last night, it’s like, okay, well, the Department of Education is spending more money on food and feeding our children than the Department of Agriculture is investing in farmers,” she said. “So like, what what where does that leave us? You know?”
Warner said she wonders if the DFL has forgotten what the ‘F’ stands for.
“There’s a DFL trifecta right now,” she said. “They have to remember what the F in the DFL stands for. It is ridiculous for one-third of 1% of this record-surplus budget to be going towards agriculture for the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party.
In a joint letter sent to House and Senate on Tuesday, 22 hunger-relief and agriculture organizations, including Second Harvest Heartland and The Food Group, also shared their concerns about the lack of support.
“Right now, the state spends less than 0.5% of its budget on agriculture, which is responsible for $112 billion annually in total economic impact in Minnesota,” the letter states.