For those with vision loss, simple tasks like threading a needle, signing a document and playing a game of cards can be challenging.
Aging Eyes Initiative Community Partner Betsy Shallbetter wants those with vision loss due to conditions like macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and other age-related eye conditions to be aware of the resources available to them.
“I got involved with Aging Eyes because I wanted to help,” Shallbetter told a handful of people who attended a presentation at Buckham West this week. “I am the type of person who would rather help people than sit on my butt.”
The Aging Eyes Initiative is a program of Minnesota State Services for the Blind that allows people and organizations through the state to partner and help seniors adjust to vision loss.
As a community partner, Shallbetter went through a three-hour training course to help understand common eye diseases and how they affect vision. Upon completion, community partners are also able to provide information about vision loss and strategies for adjusting to it, use evaluation tools to help identify needs, modify living spaces so seniors with vision loss can remain safe and independent and coordinate referrals to SSB’s Senior Service Unit for additional independent-living assistance.
Shallbetter, a retired teacher at the Minnesota State Academy for the Blind in Faribault, is vision-impaired herself. She shared more information with attendees about some of the different resources she has used. She hopes to provide reassurance to those who live with vision loss and to help them simplify and improve their quality of life.
While it may require learning some new skills and making some adaptions, Shallbetter said vision loss doesn’t need to destroy the quality of life, ability to live independently or ability to be involved in the community.
“’Anything that helps’ is my philosophy,” Shallbetter said. “I really recommend getting the stuff that works for you, and be organized. You have to know where you put it. It’s all about being independent.”
The information session included a display and demonstration of low-vision aids and devices that are available to Minnesota seniors. The items included a a signature and checkbook guide and a talking book app on her smartphone that allows her to read newspapers.
“I just want to make sure people know these items exists, and that we can help out,” Shallbetter said.
In her own home, Shallbetter said she has modified her appliances so she is able to read them in braille. She encouraged attendees to incorporate simple methods like grouping similar items together with rubber bands or putting raised dots on morning and evening medications to easier identify when they should be taken.
Shallbetter said organization and repetition are vital in helping remember where items are placed.
Nowadays, even more assistance can be provided through downloading apps on smartphones to assist with things like identifying colors, reading of directions on cake mix boxes and a digital magnifier.
Along with reaching out to Minnesota State Services for help, Shallbetter also recommended the independentliving.com online store and The Low Vision Store in St. Paul for items to purchase to make daily living easier.
Buckham West Caregiver Support/Senior Center Programming staff member Brenda Johnson said it is likely Shallbetter will be back for more visits at Buckham West.
“Now that we have a local connection with someone, it could be a regularly scheduled support group or something scheduled by appointment,” Johnson said. “It’s nice because sometimes we forget the services that are available to us, and it’s free, so our tax dollars are likely paying for it.”