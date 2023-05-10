Faribault’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority is gearing up to consider whether to turn over some of its housing to nonprofit ownership. But first Community and Economic Development Director David Wanberg gave the governing board an overview of the entity’s history and current property oversight at the HRA’s meeting on Monday night.
Faribault’s HRA was established in 1970 with an objective of providing affordable housing for veterans and low-income housing. It is governed by its own board appointed by the City Council and funded by federal revenues and a local property tax levy that year collected about $329,000.
Wanberg noted that the HRA is an entirely separate entity from the city. He and other city staff provide professional support, but those staff hours are charged back to the HRA’s budget.
The HRA currently oversees 101 rental units. Fifty-one of those are at Robinwood Manor, a complex open to older adults and people who have a disability. The residents are low income and pay rent equal to 30% of their income.
Robinwood Manor is owned by a nonprofit formed for the purpose of building the complex in 1977. Most of the members of the nonprofit’s board are HRA board members.
The other 50 units are townhouses and two single-family homes at several sites throughout the city. Most were built in 1983, 1994 or 1995 aiming to help fill the need for affordable rentals with more than two bedrooms.
The HRA is converting most of its properties to the Rental Assistance Demonstration program, which allows public housing agencies to switch from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development public housing program to the Section 8 rental assistance program.
“It was a lot of work and it cost a lot of money,” Wanberg said. “But everything we’re being told is this is the future and this is the way you want to go. There’s a variety of advantages.”
Following city staff turnover, the HRA recently decided to hire a management company to handle the day-to-day operations and to help with the onerous federal government’s reporting requirements for both of its sets of rental housing. Cornerstone Management Company was unanimously selected. The company has hired someone who is now has an office at Robinwood Manor.
“They’re working really hard,” Wanberg said in a Monday update. “They’re putting in a lot of effort to get up to speed.”
The HRA board members now should begin conversations about the HRA’s mission going forward, Wanberg suggested.
In addition to deciding whether to continue with outside property management, Wanberg said the board should consider selling to a nonprofit if any are interested. He clarified he’s not making such a recommendation at this time, rather suggesting it be explored.
“It’s not about the HRA making money. It’s not about the HRA wanting to get out of the business,” Wanberg said. “It’s about how can we best provide these services. In the ’70s and ‘80s the HRA was the only option. But now there are a lot of cities saying there are better options.”
Selling property could free up the HRA to focus on new initiatives instead of “just trying to keep our head afloat,” Wanberg said.
HRA board member Travis McColley said he hoped the hiring of a management company and completion of the switch to the Rental Assistance Demonstration program would free up the board and staff to work on new projects.
HRA board member Sara Caron noted a nonprofit owner might also be able to provide other social services to the residents.
McColley suggested the HRA might instead want to support nonprofits in building additional housing.
No decisions were made Monday but HRA members indicated a willingness to explore options.
It wouldn’t be the first time the HRA has sold buildings, and wouldn’t be the first owned by a nonprofit in Faribault. In 2008 the HRA sold Trails Edge on Central Avenue. The complex is also managed by Cornerstone. Three Rivers Community Action owns 34 rental townhouse units at two locations in Faribault.