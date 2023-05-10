Faribault’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority is gearing up to consider whether to turn over some of its housing to nonprofit ownership. But first Community and Economic Development Director David Wanberg gave the governing board an overview of the entity’s history and current property oversight at the HRA’s meeting on Monday night.

Robinwood Manor

Robinwood Manor accounts for about half of the rental units the Faribault Economic Development Authority now oversees. (City of Faribault photo)


Shumway Avenue

Other HRA properties are scattered around the city, including duplexes on Shumway Avenue. (City of Faribault photo)

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments