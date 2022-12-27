Despite rising interest rates and surging inflation pushing construction prices to stratospheric levels, a strong local economy saw several local cities issue more residential and home building permits in 2022 than in prior years.
A shortage of home construction in the wake of the late 2000s housing crash has led to a supply and demand issue driving double digit increases in housing prices.
On the commercial side, Minnesota businesses have benefited from a stronger than expected rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many local companies are looking to expand operations.
However, the construction industry has felt the brunt of the blow from inflationary and workforce pressures. Everything from supply chain shortages to manufacturing issues to rising fuel costs to labor shortages has sent construction prices soaring by 15-20% over the last year.
While the presence of St. Olaf and Carleton Colleges has made Northfield something of a destination community and helped it to support higher home values, other regional communities are struggling to find builders who can build new homes at a competitive price.
Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier said that the steep increase in housing prices seen over the last several years was “not sustainable” and has badly distorted the market, locking out many potential buyers.
While Meier anticipates that 2023 could see a rebalancing of the market, it’s unclear how much local communities will benefit in the short term. With the Twin Cities metro and other hotspots suffering from sustained housing shortages, Meier said that it can be hard to get the big building companies to look at smaller communities.
“Builders who are going to put up a large volume of houses are very busy right now, and they’re busy in bigger cities,” he said. “We’re pretty dependent on our local builders, and for our local builders it’s very expensive to take on a big tract of housing all at one time.”
To help address the workforce shortage that increasingly threatens their prosperity, communities like Faribault have focused on encouraging multifamily development instead, utilizing state grants when possible as well as local incentives like tax increment financing districts.
Despite that, most local communities issued more permits for residential single family housing construction than the year before.
Northfield led the way with 51 permits issued, followed by Faribault at 36 and Waseca at 15. All were higher numbers than in 2021 and 2020.
St. Peter was the outlier in the area, issuing just 11 permits for new residential construction, compared to 17 each in 2020 and 2021. Accounts Receivable Clerk Danielle Lindquist said that toward the end of the year, there was a noticeable decrease in permits.
Lindquist cited higher interest rates, inflation and a shortage of buildable lots as driving uncertainty in the market, as the city looks ahead to 2023. Those challenges are giving local officials concern, not only in St. Peter, but across the region.
When it comes to commercial construction, local communities have seen greater stability. St. Peter issued eight new commercial permits, the same as in 2021, while Faribault issued six commercial permits and Northfield nine, both similar to 2021’s figures.
While many analysts predict a major market slowdown across the state and country in 2023, Northfield Building Official Mike Morehouse and Faribault Building Official John Rued both see room for a strong year locally.
In Faribault, despite the dogged efforts of the Chamber of Commerce and local business leaders, Rued said progress toward increasing the housing supply has proceeded slowly.
However, Rued expects that several projects could come to fruition in 2023, including new apartments on the old Farmer Seed and Nursery site and an expansion of developer Rick Cashin’s apartment complex on Cardinal Lane.
In Northfield, Morehouse said that while high building costs and labor shortages have worked to restrain growth, demand for new construction remains so strong that the market will need to continue playing “catch-up,” driving strong growth in 2023 and beyond.
“I don’t think (the market) has really caught up to demand yet,” he said.