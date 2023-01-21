A growing national cheerleading organization is coming to Faribault.


Cheer Team

Coach Kristin Weber takes a photo break with a cheer team. (Submitted photo)
Cheerleading

Kristin Weber coaches cheer teams in Waseca and is helping launch of a new Champion Force Athletics cheer program in Faribault. (Submitted photo)

Cheerleading

Reach Associate Editor Kristine Goodrich at 507-333-3134. ©Copyright 2022 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments