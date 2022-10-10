From left, Sabrina Highfield, Cassidy Boucher and Kim Burkhartzmeyer distribute free pizza and pop Monday outside Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union in Faribault. The giveaway was part of PlusItForward, a day of service by Affinity Plus branches throughout Minnesota. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Affinity Plus employees wait for the next vehicle to arrive for free pizza and soda. From left, Sabrina Highfield, Cassidy Boucher and Kim Burkhartzmeyer stand under the canopy. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Marcy Blaschko (left) and Natasha Drevlow (right) hold up signs along Fourth Street to advertise the free pizza, given out as part of the annual PlusItForward event held on Indigenous Peoples Day. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
Although Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union was closed for Indigenous Peoples Day, the employees didn't stay home.
Instead, they spent the day giving back to their community, handing out free pizza and pop, volunteering at a local food shelf and doing other philanthropy around the city.
Every year on Indigenous Peoples Day for the past decade, the employees of Affinity Plus celebrate PlusItForward, a community service day throughout several communities in Minnesota.
Drivers on Fourth Street may have noticed a person-sized purple credit card dancing on the sidewalk and waving at passing cars. The credit card's name is Chip and it's the official mascot of Affinity Plus.
On Monday, the employees broke out the Chip costume to entice people to stop by the tent and grab a free slice of pizza and a free can of soda pop.
"Every year, for the last 10 years, on Indigenous Peoples Day, we spend the day giving back as part of our PlusItForward event," said Affinity Plus employee Kim Burkhartzmeyer. "So, we're here handing out free pizza and pop, and we have other employees doing various activities around the city."
A few members of the Affinity Plus team were at the Community Action Center food shelf stocking shelves, alongside the students from the Faribault Area Learning Center.
Another group went to the Faribault Police Department to give the officers and other employees free pizza as well.
"They were just showing their appreciation. It was very nice and we definitely appreciate it," said FPD Records Specialist Ellie Glende.
