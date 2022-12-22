After new acoustic panels improved the sound quality inside the Paradise Center for the Arts, Roger Fette decided he wanted to do even more for the live music performers.
He donated and installed about $20,000 worth of sound monitor and amplifier equipment. The system allows musicians to hear themselves and their fellow live performers more clearly.
The existing equipment dates back to 2007, when the Paradise Theater was renovated. Fette, who has long been a supporter of the center and does sound systems as a profession, installed that equipment.
He decided it was time for an upgrade.
“The new acoustics made a 1,000% difference, and I thought, ‘What else could I do?” Fette said.
Fette was a member of the 100 Club — 100 people who each gave $2,500 to help the center pay off its mortgage and to help fund the acoustic improvements.
The acoustic panels were installed by an expert company on the theater ceiling in June, according to Paradise Executive Director Heidi Nelson.
“They have made an incredible difference,” Nelson said, adding the sound has been improved both for concerts and for theatrical productions.
Fette decided to continue the sound improvements, this time concentrating on benefiting the musicians who frequent the Paradise stage.
Fette had some equipment he was not using often for his business, Fette Productions, which sets up sound systems for venues and events such as the Blue Collar Festival. He also is an owner of Fette Electronics, a longtime electronics repair and other services business located down the street from the Paradise on Central Avenue.
Fette also bought some new components needed to bring the new sound monitor system to the Paradise. The new system is especially helpful for large groups of performers, Fette said.
Fette estimated the value of the donated equipment at $15,000 to $20,000. If the center went out to buy the same equipment new, the bill could have run up to $30,000, he estimated, plus installation costs.
He still has some finishing details to install, but Fette had the system up and running in time for the Christmas concert led by Mick Sterling last Friday.
Fette attended the concert and was happy to hear positive reviews of his donation from the band and its sound manager.
Nelson said Fette’s donation will benefit many musicians to come, who often previously had to bring in their own sound equipment.
“This is going to help us tremendously,” Nelson said.
Next on Nelson’s bucket list for improving the Paradise is new seating in the theater. Fundraising for the new seats will kick off after the new year, along with a fundraising drive for a new endowment fund to help keep the center financially healthy for many years to come.