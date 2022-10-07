Two DFL legislative candidates had ample time to answer questions during the public forum on Thursday night, since neither Republican candidate showed up.
The forum, which was held at Faribault City Hall and aired on local public-access television stations, was the first of four American Association of University Women for local candidates.
Both Republican incumbents, Rep. Brian Daniels and Sen. John Jasinski, were not in attendance. For this reason, the moderator gave extra time for DFL challengers, Carolyn Treadway and Kate Falvey, to answer the audience-submitted questions.
According to the forum's moderator, Kymn Anderson, Jasinski did not respond to his invitation. He told the Daily News on Friday that he, "just was not able to, due to a scheduling conflict."
Daniels responded to his invitation with a statement, which was read at the forum, outlining the issues he feels are most pressing to his district. He wrote that he would lower the tier-one-and-two income tax rate and corporate tax rate, as the Legislature did for many Social Security recipients in 2017.
"I believe we can finish what we started and eliminate taxes for seniors completely," he wrote.
He continued by stating that he opposes abortion from conception. He finished by stating that, "people are getting used to hearing gunshots both in the day and into the night," and that he supports law enforcement.
House challenger
Treadway, who is running for the House District 19A seat, said the most important issue is tax cuts and the budget surplus. She said she does not support cutting corporate taxes, rather households making $100,000 per year or less should get tax relief.
She said this will take compromise between DFL and Republican lawmakers. She said she's willing to work across the aisle and feels, "unwillingness to compromise," is the reason for a lack of tax relief.
She said, while she would never choose to have an abortion, she worries about the consequences an abortion ban would have for cases of rape, incest or when the life of a mother depends on the termination of her pregnancy.
On the issue of crime, she began by saying both parties are using this as a talking point to further the political divide and instill fear, but Faribault and other communities in southern Minnesota are safe.
"We're safe; we don't have to be afraid," Treadway said. "And yet, I also very much believe that we need to make sure we have adequate background checks, so that we keep guns out of the hands of people who are violent or mentally ill."
She also pointed out that the most common form of gun violence is suicide and other self-inflicted actions.
Treadway said immigrants and refugees have had a positive affect on the economy, improved the skills of teachers and exposed children to diverse cultures. She said Minnesota should provide assistance for immigrants who want to start their own business.
She stated Joe Biden is the rightful president, according to each election audit and recount that's been conducted, and has little-to-no control over gas prices. She also stated that climate change is an important concern that needs to be addressed.
Senate challenger
Falvey, who is running for Senate District 19, agreed the most pressing issue for the district is also the budget surplus and taxes. She said she feels the Republican-led tax committee put together a great plan of how to use $4 billion and that plan should still move forward after it was stalled.
While she agreed with eliminating Social Security taxes, she disagrees that corporations should receive tax cuts while making record profits. She explained she'd be happy to work with Republicans on this.
"I welcomed people with other viewpoints talking to me and ended up agreeing on a lot," Falvey said. "And so that's something I hope that we can do as a state and as a community. To really work together again and do what's best for everybody."
She also felt crime has become a talking point to instill fear and, while she won't be naive and say there's no crime in her district, she feels it is used to divide people. She agreed that background checks were necessary and that firearms should be registered with the city police, or someone, to have on record.
Falvey said immigration has been positive for the community and feels the state could do more to encourage refugees and immigrants to start their own businesses.
She said Minnesota's abortion laws are sufficient and the decision to overturn Roe v. Wade was the final push for her to run for office.
She also said climate change is a pressing issue, her meetings with the Land Stewardship Project has been informative and she hopes to bring that knowledge to the Senate.
She also said Joe Biden is the rightful president and doesn't set gas prices. She said it worries her that, two years after the election, there are still people who disagree with the democratic process.
Finally, she said that companies shouldn't reconsider their policies about firing someone for having THC in their system.