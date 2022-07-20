Central Park is host to many events throughout the year, especially during the summer months. It hosted a new event Tuesday evening hosted by Legacy House eXp Realty.

The “ summer celebration” was part of the Faribault real estate business’ event series. Legacy House founders Hailey Warner and Lacie Nelson said it’s an effort to give back to the community and bring people together.

Yard games were also available for attendees to play. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Warner said her team has committed to hosting one public event each month and one event a month for real estate agents. Those interested in attending either of the monthly events are encouraged to follow Legacy House’s social media pages.

Handfuls of families made their way down to Central Park for the summer celebration.

A favorite for some attendees, including Vincent Fuller, was the Kona Ice truck. The flavored ice cups were an ideal way for attendees to stay cool on the humid evening. The first 100 cups were paid for by Legacy House.

Vincent Fuller throws a bean bag toward the opposing board during the summer celebration hosted Tuesday by Legacy House eXp Realty. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Sophie Nelson’s favorite activity was playing bean bags with Elsa from “Frozen” (AKA Realtor Halli Zumbrunnen).

Elsa and Rapunzel (AKA Sarah Beth Stadler) also posed for photos with celebration attendees.

The free public event also included music by Pop Prohibition, which performs re-imagined pop songs into the different vintage styles.

Siblings Kacidy “Kacie” and Finley Dean Purdie enjoy dinner from Lunch Box Food Truck Tuesday at Central Park. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Food was available for purchase by Lunch Box Food Truck. Before diving into their flavored cups of ice, siblings Kacidy “Kacie” and Finnley Dean Purdie enjoyed some dinner from the truck.

Legacy House eXp Realty team members introduce themselves on stage. Pictured from left, Halli Zumbrunnen, Cindy DeSormeau, Lacie Nelson and Hailey Warner. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Along with Warner, Nelson and Zumbrunnen, the event organizers included Realtor Cindy DeSormeau. Warner said they had a “ton” of help with planning the event from sponsors and other supporters.

Sophie Nelson takes a photo with Sarah Beth Stadler, as Rapunzel, and Halli Zumbrunnen, as Elsa. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Stadler said she was was happy to help out during the event after Warner helped her purchase her home.

Delilah Delgado is another former client who helped out at the event by manning the temporary tattoo station.

Delilah and Vera Delgado use the temporary tattoo station. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Delgado, who is also looking to get her Realtor’s license, said she likes how Legacy House creates a family-like environment and makes clients feel comfortable while making such a big purchase.

Other activities included prize drawings, face painting, chalk drawing and bubble-blowing machines and .

Tuesday’s summer celebration was held in Faribault’s Central Park. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

George Johnson of Prior Lake tried out the bubble machine while enjoying a lemon-line flavored cup of Kona Ice. His grandparents, Wayne and Marlys Rossow, of Faribault, thought the event would be a perfect way for George to end his visit to town.

George Johnson tests the bubble-blowing machine. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128.

