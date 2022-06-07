spotlight A look at gas prices at stations across south central Minnesota Jennifer.Sweet Jennifer.Sweet Author email Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7, 2022 Updated 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gas prices are high across the state of Minnesota and the United States. We took a look at prices in the south central Minnesota area to compare and contrast. Unleaded gas was priced at $4.78 at Kwik Trip in Owatonna on Tuesday, June 7. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.80 at Casey's in Ellendale on Monday, June 6. (Emily Kahnke@southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.57 in Hope on Monday, June 6. (Emily Kahnke@southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.80 at Cenex in Blooming Prairie Tuesday, June 7. (Annie Harman@southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.70 at Anhorns in Medford Tuesday, June 7. (Annie Harman@southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.80 at Shell on Central Avenue in Faribault Tuesday, June 7. (Kristine Goodrich@southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.78 at Lake Country in Shieldsville on Tuesday, June 7. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.65 at Holiday in Northfield Monday, June 6. (Pamela Thompson@southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.65 at Kwik Trip in Dundas Monday, June 6. (Pamela Thompson@southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.70 at Speedway in Kenyon Tuesday, June 7. (Jennifer Sweet@southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.65 at Cenex in Le Sueur Tuesday, June 7. (Carson Hughes@southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.80 at Casey's in Le Center Tuesday, June 7. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.60 at BP in Cleveland Tuesday, June 7. (Philip Weyhe/southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.70 at Speedway in St. Peter Tuesday, June 7. (Carson Hughes/southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.80 at Kwik Trip (Elm Street) in Waseca Tuesday, June 7. (Ethan Becker@southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.80 at Casey's in Janesville Tuesday, June 7. (Ethan Becker@southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.79 at Kwik Trip in North Mankato Monday, June 6. (Ben Camp@southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.64 at Holiday off of 610 West and Zane in Brooklyn Park on Monday, June 6. (Michael Pappas@southernminn.com) Unleaded gas was priced at $4.65 at Holiday right outside Target Field on Monday, June 6. (Michael Pappas@southernminn.com) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Price Minnesota Gas South United States Look State Jennifer.Sweet Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Morristown murder suspect charged Man found dead, suspect arrested in Morristown Retiring Lincoln Elementary principal 'treated everyone like family' Former day care owner receives settlement in bias lawsuit Morristown's 37th annual Dam Days is underway Upcoming Events Jun 7 Rice County Public Health WIC clinic Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Rice County Public Health Immunization Clinic Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Free Meal at The Community Café Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Faribault American Legion Club Wing Night Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Jun 7 Al-Anon Family Group Tue, Jun 7, 2022 Submit an Event Public Notices City, Township, County and School District notices. More Current Public Notices