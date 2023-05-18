Anoka-Benton-Blue Earth-Brown-Carver-Chippewa-Chisago-Dakota-Douglas-
Faribault-Freeborn-Goodhue-Hennepin-Isanti-Kanabec-Kandiyohi-Lac Qui
Parle-Le Sueur-Martin-McLeod-Meeker-Mille Lacs-Morrison-Nicollet-
Pope-Ramsey-Redwood-Renville-Rice-Scott-Sherburne-Sibley-Stearns-
Steele-Stevens-Swift-Todd-Waseca-Washington-Watonwan-Wright-Yellow
Medicine-
Including the tribal nations of Mille Lacs, Prairie Island, and
Upper Sioux
Including the cities of Albert Lea, Alexandria, Apple
Valley, Blaine, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Buffalo, Burnsville,
Eagan, Eden Prairie, Farmington, Hastings, Mankato, Maple Grove,
Minneapolis, Minnetonka, Northfield, Plymouth, Prior Lake, Ramsey,
Rogers, Rosemount, Roseville, Shakopee, St. Cloud, St. Louis Park,
St. Paul, Stillwater, Waconia, White Bear Lake, and Woodbury 834 AM
CDT Thu May 18 2023
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM CDT TODAY THROUGH 6 AM CDT
FRIDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Red or Unhealthy category.
WHERE...central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 8 AM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Friday.
IMPACTS...Some members of the general public may experience health
effects. Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from
wildfires in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving
along a cold front in northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will
continue to move south and east and eventually impact the entire
state of Minnesota. The smoke should clear rapidly overnight into
Friday morning. Fine particle levels are expected to reach the red
air quality index (AQI) category, a level considered unhealthy for
everyone. This area includes The Twin Cities Metropolitan Area, St.
Cloud, Mankato and Alexandria, Marshall, and Mille Lacs. In the red
area, everyone should avoid prolonged time outdoors.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should avoid
prolonged or heavy exertion. The general public should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area and;
to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications;
by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air mobile app,;
visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality. You can;
find additional information about health and air quality at;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-quality-and-;
health.
The annual spring flea market and the annual Rice County Master Gardeners Plant Sale will be at the Rice County Fairgrounds on Saturday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)
A vivid tapestry of community, culture and creativity will be woven throughout the city of Faribault this weekend.
From a flea market and farmer’s market to an art festival and Charlie Brown musical, community members have several choices of activities.
To finish off the workweek, the Alexander Faribault house will open its doors from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, giving the public a chance to explore the historic halls once roamed by the city’s founding father.
Afterward, the downtown streets are expected to fill up for the Faribault Car Cruise night, which is from 6-9 p.m., also on Friday. So far, more than 500 people have expressed interest in the event on Facebook, so prepare for a crowded evening.
Folks should try to get a good night’s rest Friday because the festivities start early on Saturday morning with the annual spring flea market making its return to the Rice County Historical Society. While the vendors are required to stay until 2 p.m., they may stay later, according to market organizer Brian Schmidt.
“This is the biggest one we’ve ever had,” he said.
“It’s unbelievable; I don’t know where they all came from, but we got 65 vendors this weekend. So bring the whole family, because there’s something for young and old. The museum will be open until 2 p.m., so if you’ve never gone through it, it’s free to tour.”
The market is a fundraiser for the museum. In addition to the vendor fees proceeds, the Historical Society will be selling snacks and beverages.
Also at the Rice County Fairgrounds almost simultaneously, the Rice County Master Gardeners are holding their 10th annual plant sale. Proceeds go toward Master Gardener projects.
At around the same time, the Straight River Art Festival will return to Heritage Park for its second year.
“This juried art festival features 27 fine artists from the community showing and selling their work,” organizer Tami Resler said. “We will also have live music, a food truck and fun activities for kids. We’re excited to bring this festival back for our second year after a successful first year …”
The food vendors are Kona Ice and El Rey Del Taco and the music will be provided by Lil’ Fun Band, Pop Prohibition and Mark Joseph.
Those who don’t mind a short drive outside the city can head over to Dundas for the Cannon Valley Farmers’ Market. The market now accepts SNAP and will be a preview of when it comes to Faribault Central Park for its weekly summer sales.