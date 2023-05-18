A vivid tapestry of community, culture and creativity will be woven throughout the city of Faribault this weekend.

flea market and gardeners.jpg

The annual spring flea market and the annual Rice County Master Gardeners Plant Sale will be at the Rice County Fairgrounds on Saturday. (Colton Kemp/southernminn.com)


Arts festival 1

Jocelyn Gabi Ackerman-Sikel works on a painting while customers shop her completed paintings at the first Straight River Arts Festival at Heritage Park. (File photo/southernminn.com)
RCHS spring flea market

The Rice County Historical Society is hosting its annual Spring Flea Market this Saturday. (File photo courtesy of Audrey Kletscher-Helbling)

Reach Reporter Colton Kemp at 507-333-3129. © Copyright 2023 APG Media of Southern Minnesota. All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments