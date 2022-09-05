Bank Raid (copy)

A James-Younger Gang re-enactor performs at last year’s Jesse James Days celebration. (File photo/southernminn.com)

A volleyball tournament has been added to the long list of competitions held during the Defeat of Jesse James Days celebration this year.

Pamela Thompson is the associate editor for the Northfield News. Reach her at 507-645-1115 or pamela.thompson@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments