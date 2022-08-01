Friday may mark the 30th and final time cancer survivors, walkers who have lost a loved one and many others will gather in Rice County to raise funds for the American Cancer Society.
But it’s far from the last time locals will come together to support people who are fighting cancer. Organizers of the Relay For Life are forming a new nonprofit and plan to make their future charitable efforts more locally focused.
Thousands of Relay For Life events are held across the country to remember lives lost, celebrate survivors and raise money for the American Cancer Society.
The Rice County Relay For Life started in 1993 and hasn’t missed a year since, even during the pandemic. In 2020, organizers converted to a drive-thru event.
They’ve raised over $2 million over the last 30 years, according to Rice County Relay For Life Chair Shelly Prieve.
In addition to the teams that have collected pledges, Prieve said members of the public are invited to attend the event at the Rice County Fairgrounds. The fundraiser includes food, a silent auction, blood drive, Bingo, a recognition of cancer survivors and luminaria lighting.
Lori Jo Markman was there when the local Relay started in 1993. Eight teams raised about $8,000, she said, by collecting pledges and selling and lighting nearly 300 luminaries in memory of lost loved ones.
Markman was friends with one of the local organizers and decided to participate in honor of her mother-in-law and a great aunt who died from cancer.
“It meant a lot to me to get involved,” she said.
For 25 years, Markman has led a Relay team composed of members of the local chapter of the P.E.O. women’s philanthropic organization. The team is often the local Relay’s top fundraiser each year, and has raised $238,000 in total.
“Until there’s a cure, we’ll keep continuing on,” Markman said.
Since joining the team, several members have found themselves in a cancer fight of their own. Markman herself twice had skin cancer. She said it’s been more emotionally taxing to witness teammates and other friends go through cancers that weren’t as easily treatable as her own.
In addition to raising money to fight cancer, the Relay has been a place for camaraderie and emotional healing.
“It’s a comfortable place to talk about your cancer journey,” Markman said.
Traditionally, a cancer survivor is honored at each year’s event. For the 30th anniversary, Prieve said they are inviting back all of the past honorees and some of them will speak at a 6 p.m. program.
All community members who have won a cancer fight are invited to participate in the Survivor Lap after the program.
Come nightfall, thousands of bags with candles will be lit along paths. While once used just to remember cancer victims, the “luminaria” now also can be decorated to honor cancer survivors and caregivers. Volunteers are needed to help light the candles.
The $10 bags will be available at the event or can be purchased in advance at State Bank of Faribault or at RelayForLife.org/RiceCountyMN. Pledges to teams also can be made on that site.
With 11 teams signed up this year, Prieve said participation is still down from its pre-pandemic peak.
This is the last time Rice County participants will raise funds for the American Cancer Society. Next summer, there will be a new but similar event that raises funds for the new Light of Hope Cancer Foundation.
The new nonprofit will be dedicated to providing financial assistance and other support to people who are fighting cancer in Rice County, Prieve said. The foundation will begin accepting requests in the new year.