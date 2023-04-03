April 7, 1963, Palm Sunday, as the sunset gradually disappeared behind the horizon and the stained-glass windows’ colorful beams of lights danced their way out of the sanctuary, the voice of the Rev. Walter Rasche pierced the silence of St. John’s United Church of Christ.
60 years later, the more-than-a-century-old limestone building is still home to the “Drama of the da Vinci Painting of the Lord’s Supper,” which was written by Rasche. Sunday, the production was again the reason for a full parking lot.
The church is between Faribault and Kenyon, at 19086 Jacobs Ave. Those interested in watching the show, can watch a recording on the church’s Facebook page.
The show even continued through COVID, according to Deb Wille, an attendee of St. John’s UCC. Each part was filmed individually, then edited together.
The cast in 1963 consisted of many of the same last names as in 2023. Three generations of the Keller family have now performed in the show. Arnold Keller was the first generation.
Son Keith Keller played Matthew in Sunday’s performance, alongside his son, Kyle Keller, who played Thaddeus. Kyle has been doing the show since high school.
“I’ve been doing it for probably over 10 years now,” Kyle said. “You know, it’s kind of just a fun tradition to do. And it’s nice seeing all the people here. … Going in front of people, your heart starts beating a little faster, but you just calm down and realize you’ve done it before. Just gotta close your ears.”
Before the show began, the Rev. Gary Liker gave a short history lesson about the painting, “The Lord’s Supper,” by Leonardo da Vinci, which is what inspired the show.
“The painting was almost immediately recognized as a masterpiece, although it has not always received the respect that it deserves,” Liker said. “… During World War II, the building which houses ‘The Lord’s Supper’ was bombed.
“The building itself was almost completely leveled. But the wall on which the Lord’s Supper was painted was sandbagged. And somehow, it survived with minimal damage.”
Liker called the survival of the painting “a small miracle.”
After a short prayer, the lights shut off. In groups of three, just as in the painting, the actors playing the disciples entered the sanctuary.
As they took their places, recreating the da Vinci artwork, the middle chair, which famously seats Jesus, is left empty.
Scene setting
“It was sundown in Jerusalem, the 14th day in the month of April,” Narrator Jef Olson said. “Beneath the heavy beams of the tall-roofed chamber, 13 men met to celebrate the Passover. This was the upper room.”
Shortly after Olson sets the scene, a red spotlight beamed the audience’s attention to a podium on the left side of the room. On it was a Bible opened to the book of Luke, which contains the events of the last supper.
The Bible says Jesus met with his 12 followers for Passover and told them that one of them would betray him. Two men at the table knew who it was: Jesus and Judas.
12 stories
Going down the table each disciple told their stories during the show at St. John’s UCC.
Some were fisherman, while others were patriotic militiamen who fought against the Roman government. Some had unwavering faith, while others had spent time with doubt.
Judas’ story, however, was not one of how he came to follow Jesus, rather the story of how Judas betrayed Jesus.
“It was during the last supper that Jesus gave me the bread saying, ‘What thou doest, do quickly,’” said Gordie Wiegrefe, as Judas. “It was then that I sought out the Jewish leaders and, with them, agreed to betray my Lord for 30 pieces of silver.
“Yes, I led the mob to the Garden of Gethsemane. Quickly, I found the master and I betrayed Him with a kiss. Certainly now, in front of my angry mob, surrounded by Roman soldiers, Jesus would declare His earthly powers, He must.
“Instead, as he looked into my eyes, he spoke but one word: friend.”