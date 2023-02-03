Three teenage boys were charged last month as suspects in three unrelated high-speed police chases in and around Faribault.
Two of the pursuits occurred in November and one in late January, according to the juvenile felony fleeing police charges filed in Rice County District Court. One chase ended in a crash.
A 17-year-old Faribault boy allegedly went up to 125 mph while fleeing police after he shot water beads at an employee at the Faribault Walmart on Nov. 7.
The boy reportedly went into the store with a gun that shoots gel water beads, according to the charging petition. The boy shot at an employee he knew and also hit a customer.
A responding officer spotted the boy in a vehicle near Walmart and gave chase, going up to 100 mph westbound on Highway 60. The officer lost sight of the vehicle for a period, then spotted it coming back eastbound and it got onto I-35. The chase on the freeway reached 125 mph before the officer called it off.
When later questioned by investigators, the boy reportedly admitted he was the one who fled. He said he had taken a relative’s car without permission.
Another 17-year-old Faribault boy allegedly said a bet prompted him to lead police on a chase through eastern Faribault the evening of Nov. 18.
A police officer was at City View Park because it had become a spot for teens to congregate, according to the charging petition. A vehicle went by speeding. The officer activated his lights and went about 55 mph in a 30 mph zone to catch up to it. But the driver kept speeding away and the officer reached 75 mph and saw the vehicle run stop signs, the charges say.
The fleeing vehicle finally stopped after it encountered a second police squad.
The driver told police his passenger didn’t think the officer would pursue them, but he thought the officer would give chase. When he saw the officer turn on the squad lights, he said he got scared and "gunned it."
On the night of Jan. 27, a State Patrol trooper tried to stop a 17-year-old St. Paul boy for going 114 mph on I-35 on the north side of Faribault. The boy got off at County Road 1, ran the stop sign, hit a snowbank and went airborne and into a ditch, according to the charging petition.
The teen went to a hospital for an evaluation before he was taken to a juvenile detention facility. A pipe with methamphetamine residue was found in the vehicle.