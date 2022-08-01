The Primary Election ballot for Rice County District 3 commissioner will have four names, but only three of the four are still campaigning.
Steven Hauer pulled out of the race after the deadline to have his name removed from the ballot. The remaining candidates are Gerald Hoisington, Sam Temple and incumbent Dave Miller.
There are two Board of Commissioner seats up for election in November. Steve Underdahl is unopposed to retain his District 4 seat. The primary on Aug. 9 will narrow the field of District 3 candidates to two.
Hauer has endorsed Hoisington.
"I am instead putting my support behind Gerry Hoisington who is also running for this same post," Hauer said. "As it turns out both Gerry and I would be attracting the same segment of the voting public in the district. If both of us continue to run we would be splitting the constituency and ultimately the voters of Rice County would suffer for it."
Gerald Hoisington
Gerry Hoisington is a lifelong resident of Rice County with an appreciation for "God, family and country." He and his wife, Julie, have been together for 46 years, raised nine children and just welcomed their 35th grandchild.
Hoisington said he feels he would be valuable in helping make Rice County into a, "place where every person can prosper and live out the American dream."
After graduating from South Central Community College in 1976, he worked up to become a project superintendent for the past three decades. His current position at Magney Construction has allowed him to work with engineers, architects, city administration and others to determine the most cost-effective methods to complete many multi-million-dollar projects, he said.
He has also volunteered in a variety of positions, including as the coach for youth sports teams, a member of the Consolidated Catholic School Board, many positions at his church and, alongside his wife, mentoring young couples.
Hoisington feels that his experience serving the community and leading large construction projects will be of great value. He also feels that raising a large family on a single income has prepared him to make prudent budgeting decisions on behalf of the taxpayer.
"I am also running to be a voice for the people," Hoisington said. "I would be accessible, have a listening ear, and be transparent so all county issues would have complete visibility. With a hands-on approach, I will be involved and work hard to understand each issue and what it means to the people I represent. If elected, I would serve with integrity and honesty. I don’t do anything halfway; I always strive to do my best."
Sam Temple
Sam Temple is another Faribault native who has been actively serving his community. In 2019, the same year he graduated from Faribault High School, he was named Faribault Citizen of the Year.
His love for Faribault and its history was fostered at a young age by his parents, he said. Temple began producing documentaries as a teenager and wrote a play that depicted the city's history in 2018.
Temple's passion for activism, community, storytelling and history led him to found Steamboat Media Company in the fall of 2019. As for his day job, he works at Northfield Public Broadcasting as a station manager.
Over recent years, he's served on the Faribault Planning Commission, the Heritage Preservation Commission, served as an election judge and volunteered at the River Bend Nature Center.
Temple is running on a platform centered around transparency for the working class of Faribault. He said he hopes to provide more opportunities for citizens to easily keep informed of board activities and he said he'd open a dialogue between the government and its constituents.
"Elected officials need to be out in the community, seeking input," Temple said. "It's not just a matter of listening when someone approaches you, it's about approaching people yourself to tell them about something they might not have known — creating a real community dialogue on the issues we face."
Dave Miller
2022 marks incumbent Dave Miller's 10th year as Rice County commissioner. He is also the owner and operator of The Music Mart, which sells, rents and repairs instruments and provides music lessons.
Miller has decades of experience in local government, including his five years on the Faribault City Planning Commission and his 17 years on the Faribault City Council.
During that time, he served on Rice County's Fair Board, Agriculture Society and Historical Society, Insurance Committee, Heritage Days Committee and Faribault Economic Development Authority. He also has volunteered at the library and served on the board at Faribault Senior Center (now Buckham West) and various other volunteer organizations.
While committee and volunteer work may not be required, Miller said he believes it should be expected of county commissioners
"When I got on the board and I was getting my committee assignments, like for the museum, oftentimes I'll volunteer," said Miller. "It's not expected. Well, it should be expected of a board member to volunteer. You owe that to the people of Rice County. That's part of what you get paid for, I think."