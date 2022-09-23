A nonprofit worker who helps mobile home residents winterize their homes received reinforcements from SageGlass Friday morning. Meanwhile, just a mile away, a trio of volunteers who’ve spent countless hours scraping, priming and painting a 164-year-old school house were being helped by state employees.
They were just two of nearly 20 sites across Rice County where teams with a total of approximately 200 volunteers made a difference as part of the Rice County United Way’s inaugural Day of Caring.
The United Way paired nonprofits, schools and other civic organizations in need of some extra hands with volunteers from businesses, schools and a few other organizations and families.
Countless hours were volunteered, even with rain pausing some outdoor projects or drawing them to an early end.
“We got a lot done in the morning and some even kept going in the rain,” United Way Executive Director Elizabeth Child said.
On the Rice County Fairgrounds, eight volunteers from the Faribault office of the Minnesota Department of Human Services hurried to finish before the raindrops fell.
For three years, Rice County Historical Society volunteers Pat O’Connor, Monte Kroeze and Denny Blackmer have been working to refinish the exterior of the former District 22 one-room schoolhouse that once welcomed children a few miles north of Faribault.
The schoolhouse was brought to the fairgrounds in the 1960s as part of a movement to showcase rural life at fairs, said Rice County Historical Society Executive Director Sue Garwood. The new paint is “critical” to protecting the old wood building from the elements, she said.
O’Connor, who’s leading the project, said he’s spent “hundreds” of hours at the schoolhouse, most of them removing what appeared to be upwards of a dozen layers of paint, so the new coat will hopefully last longer. He was happy to have some help with putting on the fresh paint.
DHS employees Kristi Larson and Melissa Stoltz said they were happy to help and the service time also served as an opportunity for team-building with her co-workers.
SageGlass sent over two dozen volunteers to four project sites in Faribault. Participating in the Day of Caring was one of the first initiatives of the company’s new charity committee, said Ashley Martin, executive assistant to the CEO. Every SageGlass employee was invited to volunteer while still receiving their day’s salary.
“It’s nice to give employees the opportunity to volunteer and still get paid,” Martin said.
At the Cannon River Mobile Home Park, Martin and five other employees wrapped tape around pipes and taped plastic sheeting over windows. They were helping Brian Kopack of Healthy Community Initiative and Growing Up Healthy on his mission to help weatherize and rehab mobile homes across Rice County.
Meanwhile other groups from SageGlass were scheduled to help remove some of the invasive buckthorn plant from the River Bend Nature Center, do yard work for the Hope Center and do an assortment of tasks for Infants Remembered in Silence.
The volunteers did sometimes physically taxing work that the nonprofits hadn’t been able to accomplish on their own, Child said.
“It was really great to hear how happy the nonprofits were for the help,” she said.
Two youth groups who were busy with school Friday also are planning belated Day of Caring service projects on Saturday in Northfield.
Child said she’s now thinking about officially making it a two-day event next year.
“The first year was such a success, we definitely want to do it again,” she said.