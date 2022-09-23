A nonprofit worker who helps mobile home residents winterize their homes received reinforcements from SageGlass Friday morning. Meanwhile, just a mile away, a trio of volunteers who’ve spent countless hours scraping, priming and painting a 164-year-old school house were being helped by state employees.

Department of Human Services employees Karla Jaeger and Melissa Stoltz paint the schoolhouse outhouse on the Rice County Fairgrounds Friday morning as part of the Rice County United Way Day of Caring. (Kristine Goodrich/southerminn.com)
Day of Caring volunteers from the Department of Human Services help Rice County Historical Society volunteers move scaffolding outside the Historical Society's schoolhouse. (Kristine Goodrich/southerminn.com)
Cari Odegaard hands tape to Andrei Halavaty as he winterizes a window with plastic during their volunteer shift at the Cannon River Mobile Home Park.  (Kristine Goodrich/southerminn.com)

