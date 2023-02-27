Two days after hosting a hip-hop duo, Buckham Memorial Library will have a visit from a Celtic musician.
Both of the diverse music performances are free and open to anyone to attend and will he held in the Great Hall on the second floor of the library.
“It’s just a coincidence, but we’re calling it concert week at the library,” Buckham Children’s Librarian Deni Buendorf said of the nearly back-to-back music events.
The Reminders are stopping at Faribault’s library at 6 p.m. Tuesday to give a performance and then answer audience questions. The husband and wife duo of Big Samir and Aja Black have released three albums of soulful vocals and reggae-tinged hip-hop beats, according to their website.
The Reminders are on the Rochester Civic Music’s Southeast Minnesota Library Tour. Grant funds allowed Buckham to book the duo for a heavily discounted fee, Buendorf said. The library also is sponsoring an ASL interpreter for the performance.
Northfield native Laura Mackenzie will perform at the library at 6 p.m. Thursday. Mackenzie performs traditional Scottish music and during her Thursday visit will perform songs from the “Outlander” television series. She sings in Gaelic and plays wooden flutes, concertina, bagpipes and whistles, according to her website.
Mackenzie’s visit is funded by a state Legacy Grant through the Southeastern Libraries Cooperating (a consortium of regional libraries), The state funds allow libraries to host one or two special guests each year that they otherwise would not have been able to afford, said Buckham Public Services Librarian Allyn McColley.
While the special musical guests happen to be visiting during the same week, the library has plenty of other events and activities on its calendar for the remainder of March.
For young readers there are in-person and online storytimes and book clubs. On March 27 the author and illustrator of a new activity book about Minnesota will visit and provide free copies of the book while supplies last.
For adult readers the Buckham Book Bingo reading challenge with prizes continues through the end of March. For readers who also have skills in the kitchen, the annual ‘edible book’ contest is also getting underway. Competitors can make a book-inspired work of art out of food and submit photos for judging.
The library also hosts free programs that have nothing to do with books. There are sewing and knitting groups, ukulele jam sessions, and a gardening class will next meet on March 16. For details stop by the library, go online to www.ci.faribault.mn.us/248/Library or call 507-334-2089.