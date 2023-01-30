Seventeen people have applied to serve on the Faribault City Council.
Someone will be appointed to fill a vacancy on the council through January 2025. The applicants range from a pastor to a Realtor to a Heritage Days organizer. Only one applicant has experience on a city commission; a few applicants work or have worked for other cities or other levels of government.
The appointee will replace Jonathan Wood, who resigned about two years into his four-year term, citing new "professional and personal demands" that left him "unable to commit the time and effort needed."
Wood was first appointed to the council in January 2020 to fill Steve Underhahl’s seat after Underdahl was elected to the Rice County Board of Commissioners. Wood was among seven applicants. That was the most recent instance there was a council vacancy.
State law charges remaining councilors with filling vacancies by appointment until the next regular election. Law does not specify a process cities must use to select an appointee.
In Faribault, applicants for the current vacancy were asked to submit a “letter of interest.”
The remaining council members will review and discuss the letters at a special workshop Tuesday evening. The councilors might reach consensus Tuesday on someone to appoint as soon as Feb. 7. Or the councilors could decide to conduct interviews with select candidates.
The applicants, with brief biographies as presented in their letters of interest are:
Mandy Barnes: The Faribault native moved back to her hometown two years ago. She previously worked for city governments in the south metro, most recently as a police records technician.
Chad Breitenfeldt: His brief letter identifies himself only as a lifelong resident of Faribault.
Larry Gavin: A Faribault resident since 1994, he was before that mayor of the the small town of Belview in Redwood County, where he organized an association of cities to share staff. He was editor of Midwest Fly Fishing magazine and helped plan an annual fishing expo.
Toinette Gliem: The lifelong Faribault resident works for the state and has a young family. She wrote in her letter she would work to make Faribault more of a regional destination.
Debie Graham: She is a 22-year-old single mother who is going to school and working part time. She wrote she would bring a “young and fresh face” for people who want someone “new and different.”
Jim Hermel: His brief letter did not provide any biographical information and said he would work to “improve my community and welcome new residents.”
Chris Kaufman: The 31-year-old moved to Faribault last year and is a member of the Rotary Club. He served in the Army and now works as a financial advisor at a retirement planning company.
Nichole Louis: A lifelong Faribault resident, she volunteered on three school district levy referendum campaigns.
Rev. Colin Snow Maltbie: He is head chaplain at Shattuck-St. Mary’s School and is the school’s service learning coordinator. He serves on the boards of the Faribault Foundation and Faribault Diversity Coalition. He is pursuing a doctorate and writing his dissertation about Somali immigrants in Faribault.
Laura McColley: She is coordinator of the Heritage Days Parade and the Community Thanksgiving Dinner. She previously has volunteered in roles ranging from Cub Scout and Girl Scout troop leader to election judge.
Mike Miller: He moved to Faribault a year ago and works as district operations manager for Kibble Equipment.
Brian Peterson: His letter does not include any biographical information and says he would be a “loud voice” for “using the word ‘no.’ “I am interested in this position because I believe that the city is spending far too much money,” his letter states.
Jordan Plotz: He has worked for multiple cities, currently as the lead water and wastewater operator for the city of Lonsdale. “I have a full understanding of how a city governs and operates as well as new ideas to bring to the table,” he wrote.
Mike Reeves: He moved to Faribault in early 2020. He and his father run marketing and printing companies in the Twin Cities, where he serves on a chamber of commerce board of directors. He had planned to run for City Council in November but missed the filing deadline, he wrote.
Pamela Rezac: She is a Realtor and owns a “business for safety and security." She recently joined the Rice County Fair Board.
Sam Temple: He serves on the city’s Planning Commission and Heritage Preservation Commission. He manages the public access television station, has a company that has produced documentaries about Faribault history, and ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the Rice County Board of Commissioners in November.
Chuck Thiele: He previously owned a downtown Faribault furniture store and was membership director for the Faribault Chamber of Commerce. He wrote that he was been interested in serving on the council since participating in the chamber’s Future Leadership program and that diversity is a good thing for the community.