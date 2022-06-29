A sea of red, white and blue will flood the North Morristown fairgrounds Monday in celebration of a 129-year-old tradition.
North Morristown hosts an old-fashioned Fourth of July celebration for people of all ages beginning with the welcome cannon sounding at 9 a.m., and closing with the T-Birds playing music until 11:30 p.m.
Coined as the oldest Fourth of July celebration in Minnesota, chairman Andrew Wagner said attendees can expect the traditional lineup of activities this year.
Food stands and games open for business at 9 a.m., along with a silent auction. Attendees will have the opportunity to peruse through the array of themed baskets and other items until 1 p.m.
A flag raising ceremony by the Morristown American Legion is at 9:45 a.m. and will usher in the 10 a.m. parade.
Parade chairman Bob Mueller said registration for the parade is going well this year, and estimated there were just as many entries as last year, if not more.
Along with waving to the many American Legion and VFW organizations, visiting royalty and organizations, parade attendees will have the opportunity to congratulate grand marshals Dennis and Iny Schmidtke.
The cherry on top, Mueller said is the big pile of candy waiting to be thrown towards eager kids, thanks to donors.
Since the parade route is a bit on the tighter side, with attendees just a few feet away from the units, Mueller said all of the candy from is collected and saved to be distributed by the very last unit.
Mueller said organizers implemented the change for the safety of children, who are often eager to run after candy and sometimes forget to look before they run.
Well known as the “candy house,” Mueller said kids go “wild” for the candy unit.
“We’ve got six kids in the house to throw candy out as fast as they can,” Mueller said. “My wife walks on one side, and I walk on the other side to make sure the kids don’t run out into the street.”
As parade chair for 36 years, Mueller said his favorite part about organizing the popular event is seeing kid’s faces when the candy house makes its way down the route.
Parade entries are welcomed up until the time of the parade, and Mueller said they even leave open spaces in the lineup for those who show up last minute.
“We welcome anybody to be in the parade,” Mueller said. “It’s going to be a good year.”
After the regular parade, the kiddie and pet parade will commence for ages 10 and under.
Local resident Jim Howson will lead the patriotic program this year at 11 a.m., where veterans will be recognized.
The first medallion clue will also be read at 11 a.m., signaling the start of the medallion hunt. Clues will continue to be read every hour until it is found. A $100 prize will be awarded if the finder has purchased a celebration button and $25 will be given if the finder does not have a button.
Buttons are also required for participants in the noon bean bag tournament, 1:30 p.m. remote control car demolition derby and 2:30 p.m. bingo and kids bingo games. Celebration buttons can be purchased for $2.
A variety of musical performances are scheduled throughout the day, with the Jolly Huntsman Band (Old Tyme Music) first to take the stage in the beer garden from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the Potluck String Band on the main stage starting at 12:30 p.m.
Monroe Crossing will relieve the Potluck String Band on the main stage at 1:30 p.m. before the Potluck String Band arrives back at 3 p.m. Monroe Crossing plays again at 4 p.m.
Melissa Schultz plays on the main stage from 5-7 p.m.
In the beer garden attendees can hear Will Bauermeister from 4-6 p.m. before the T-Birds take over from 7:30-11:30 p.m.
A “gigantic” fireworks display lights up the sky at 10 p.m.
Food options available throughout the day include hamburgers, hot dogs, hot beef sandwiches, tacos in a bag, popcorn, french fries, ice cream, homemade pies, onion rings and barbecued pork sandwiches.
Proceeds support Trinity Lutheran School in North Morristown. Parking is free. Attendees are urged to bring their own chairs as the bleachers fill up quickly.
Wagner has been a part of the celebration for 36 years and said he enjoys seeing attendees have a good time.
“The whole day is an enjoyment,” he said. “It takes you back in time a little bit.”