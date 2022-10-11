Created by then 10 year old, Ella Bettner, in October 2021, No Tummies Left Behind is a nonprofit organization that provides proceeds to schools to help kids with negative lunch balances. The organization is in its second year and is gaining steam.
Ella makes customizable, stackable bracelets. Each bracelet is hand-crafted and adorned with charms and/or beads. The bracelets are mostly sold at craft fairs. No Tummies Left Behind participated as vendors in Northfield’s Riverwalk Craft Show among other venues such as the Faribault mall.
However, after having difficulty finding places to set up booths over the summer, Ella and her mother Nichole Bettner, established partnerships with local restaurants and stores.
New sites have included Hy-Vee, Redemption and 10,000 Drops. Here, displays of her bracelets are set up with fliers explaining the No Tummies cause. Customers can pay with cash or Venmo.
Some restaurants also are donating 10% of sales on select nights to her cause, or allowing her to work at the restaurant for tips, or both.
Ella got the idea to help kids with negative lunch balances after seeing peers in her school unable to go back for seconds. In some cases, students couldn’t even afford milk.
After the pandemic-struck, there was a moratorium on school lunch balances which helped No Tummies Left Behind chip away at the negative numbers. That moratorium came to a close in September.
“Kids are back to paying for lunches which has contributed to the large negative balances again,” Nichole Bettner said. “We had, I think, a $500 balance from last year in Medford. We just checked with their balances this year and they’re up to $2,700 again.”
In December, Ella donated over $800 to the Medford School District and over $700 to the Faribault School District. Last year No Tummies Left Behind was able to completely cover Faribault’s school negative lunch balances. No Tummies came close in Medford.
With more partnerships in the works, No Tummies Left Behind hopes to get more traction and expand to help other schools in Rice and Steele counties. Ella and company have high hopes that once they help all of Minnesota, they will cross borders and begin helping schools in Florida.
