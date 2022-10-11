NoTummies3.jpeg

Ella Bettner shows off her vendor booth at the Faribault West Mall. (Photo courtesy of No Tummies Left Behind)

Created by then 10 year old, Ella Bettner, in October 2021, No Tummies Left Behind is a nonprofit organization that provides proceeds to schools to help kids with negative lunch balances. The organization is in its second year and is gaining steam.

Ella poses with one of her custom bracelets around her wrist. (Photo courtesy of Nichole Bettman).
Ella Bettner gives a check to Faribault Public Schools. (Photo courtesy of No Tummies Left Behind)

