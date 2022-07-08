A Faribault man who allegedly repeatedly punched a man in a road rage incident last month is now charged with murder.
Larry Myers, 79, of Faribault, died Wednesday from injuries sustained in the June 27 incident on Cannon City Boulevard near 154th Street E. between Faribault and Northfield.
Leslie Shawn Sanders, 52, was initially charged with first-degree assault. The Rice County Attorney's Office added second-degree murder without intent to the charges on Thursday.
Multiple witnesses reported seeing Sanders repeatedly punch Myers, according to court documents. Myers was on his way to an appointment to get dialysis. He told police Sanders passed him and struck his SUV while pulling back into the lane. He said Sanders then got out of his pickup, came up to him and punched him.
Myers’ face was bleeding and he was taken to Northfield Hospital and diagnosed with multiple facial fractures. He later was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center with a suspected brain injury.
Myers was removed from life support and died Wednesday evening, according to an updated court complaint. “During the course of his treatment, it became clear that (Myers) had suffered a significant brain injury, and that as a result of his injuries, he was unable to tolerate dialysis or breathe on his own and would not be able to care for himself because of the brain damage and the physical harm caused by the assault,” the new complaint states.
Sanders was out on bail when Myers died. He was arrested again Thursday afternoon. Bail was increased Friday to $1 million with standard conditions or $1.75 million without conditions.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum has filed a notice that, if Sanders is convicted, he will seek a sentence longer than usually prescribed by sentencing guidelines. The notice cites: “The victim was particularly vulnerable due to age, infirmity or reduced physical mental capacity, which was known or should have been known to the defendant.”
An attorney representing Myers declined to comment on the case.
