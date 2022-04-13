...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Scattered snow showers during times of
strong winds could produce rapid drops in visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
The Kwik Trip at 1508 Ninth Ave. SW is closing at the end of the month. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
A Kwik Trip is closing on the south side of Faribault, while plans to build a new Kwik Trip on the north side of town are finally moving forward.
The gas station on Ninth Avenue SW near Faribault Middle School is closing at the end of the month, according to a Kwik Trip spokesperson. All staff at that location have been offered positions at other area locations, David Niemi said.
The company is meanwhile proposing to build a new gas station off of Second Avenue NW near the Rice County Fairgrounds.
The proposal includes a 9,000-square-foot store with a car wash, Faribault Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen told the City Council on Tuesday. Outside, there will be two covered canopies — one on the north side of the building with 20 gas pumps and a smaller one on the south side with four diesel pumps.
The station will be built on a vacant site owned by Malecha Properties. It will have two access points off Second Avenue NW and one off 20th Street NW/Hiawatha Pioneer Trial.
The Wisconsin-based company has been looking to build a new station at that intersection since 2019.
The City Council on Monday approved the first reading of an ordinance to vacate an unused city easement on the property. A highway once was proposed to run through the property but never was built.
Applications for additional city approvals needed before the gas station can go ahead will come before the council in coming weeks, Kuennen said.
Councilor Janna Viscomi said Tuesday she was concerned about how increased traffic at that intersection would be handled.
A traffic study is still being conducted, but City Director of Engineering Mark DuChene said the intersection won’t meet state criteria for a traffic light to be installed. Turn lanes likely will be added, he said.