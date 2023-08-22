Backpack distribution 1.JPG

Hundreds of families came to Faribault Middle School Tuesday to receive free backpacks filled with school supplies. A nonprofit called Supply our Children holds the distribution each year. (Photos by Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)
Backpack distribution 2.JPG

A record number of 1,300 backpacks and about $23,000 worth of school supplies was distributed. Volunteers guided attendees to the backpacks that were arranged by grade levels and filled with age-appropriate supplies. 
Backpack distribution 3.JPG

Calleigh Stephens, 4, checks out all the supplies that were included in her new backpack. She says she's ready for her first day of preschool. School starts next week for Faribault Public Schools students and on Sept. 5 for preschoolers. 


Backpack distriution 5.JPG

Young volunteers Margaux Narvaez, Iva Schultz and Eileen Freeman fill pencil boxes with school supplies that were on standby to hand out when backpacks ran out. Backpacks for preschoolers were the first to run out.
Backpack distribution 6.JPG

A group of backpack recipients show off their new gear. 
Backpack distriution 9.JPG

Volunteer Margaux Narvaez, 10, reorganizes backpacks as they are claimed.
Backpack distribution 8.JPG

The backpacks were free to all Faribault Public Schools families. 
Backpack distribution 7.JPG

Attendees also were provided with a free lunch provided by Sodexo and a number of community organizations had booths providing resources and information. Matt Johnson, environmental stewardship coordinator at River Bend Nature Center, had a salamander at his booth. 
Backpack distribution 4.JPG

“Apollo” Munoz Jr. from Fams Barbershop and Apparel gives a free haircut to Adrian Un, an incoming 11th grader. Blown Away Studio also provided haircuts. 
  

