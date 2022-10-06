Once a Falcon, always a Falcon is certainly true for new Faribault High School principal Joel Olson.
Olson, a 1987 graduate of FHS, was active in band, student council and competed on the wrestling and football teams. Not only did Olson grow up in Faribault with parents who were both teachers, but his neighbors were the assistant principal and band director.
“It was always had for me to make the transition once school started from first names to calling those neighbors Mr. and Mrs,” Olson said. “I have a lot of connections here.”
Asked about what it’s like now as principal to walk down the same hallways past lockers, the lunchroom, classrooms and the library he once raced in and out of as a student, Olson paused.
“I’m a sentimental person to a fault,” he said. “Better have a Kleenex because sometimes I’m just like the Hallmark Channel’s Christmas in July show.”
Leaving the principal’s office on a brisk walking tour of the school, Olson wants to show off the wall-sized collage of photos that occupies most walls in the lunchroom. It’s like waking inside a yearbook.
The photos show former Falcons over the years participating in various school academic, athletic and social activities. “My legacy, as you can see from this enlarged yearbook photo, is that I went to homecoming dressed as a cowboy,” he said pointing to himself clad in western wear. “At least my letter jacket still fits.”
To Olson, his own high school experience was significant, memorable and noteworthy, which is why the new principal insists he wants all students to want to come to school to create their own positive memories.
“I’m like the poster boy for what white male privilege looks like,” he said. “But I want our students to know they have a future. Even though life is tough, I want them to know they can come to me and our staff for safety and support. We won’t let them fall through the cracks.”
Growing up with a mother who was a junior high special education and physical education teacher and a father who was a high school social studies teacher, Olson said he learned at an early age to value education.
Now, when he stays late to attend sporting events, plays, meetings, parent-teacher conferences or other after school activities, Olson said he often stops in to eat dinner with his parents before driving home to Northfield.
‘Belong’ is this year’s theme
Olson said his own experience as a student who belonged makes him double his effort to emphasize to the entire school community they belong.
That’s why he’s chosen “Belong” as the theme for the 2022-2023 school year.
He knows dedication and hard work pay off. After a stint in the Air Force, Olson studied special education in college and received a master’s in education, as well as his principal’s license. For 19 years, he worked in eight schools across Minnesota, from Robbinsdale to Barnesville and from North Branch to Woodbury. He was most recently activities director at Northfield High School.
In his new role, Olson said he hopes his fresh eyes, willingness to learn and optimistic nature will make up for his lack of background and experience as a principal.
“This is a marathon not a sprint,” he said. “I’m trying to keep my head above water. I know it will get better.”
Learning from the team of school administrators has been valuable, he said. So has observing, listening and asking a lot of questions.
“We want to give our team the feeling that they are part of something bigger; that they belong and have a voice,” he said. “I like to bring people together around the table so we can all learn from each other,” he said. “I trust the experts.”
Changing demographics
When Olson was a student at Faribault High School, the school was 98% white. Today, that number is 53% white, 26% Hispanic and 17% Black. The city of Faribault has also changed. Today with a population of 23,800, the high school has over 1,100 students, two assistant principals and four counselors.
The 2023 senior class has 288 students. Last year’s graduation rate of 92% also included five valedictorians and 61 seniors who received academic or athletic honors. Last year, 35% of the graduated attended four-year colleges and universities; 33% had other plans; 27% were headed to two-year colleges, and 4% went into the military.
Highly visible
During his first few weeks as principal, Olson said he has intentionally been visible in the classrooms and hallways of the school. He has also purposefully tried to make the building look different.
“I want students and staff who walk through our entrance know they are welcome here. Hanging above the area as 15-20 country flags representing nations where FHS students hail from. “I want them to feel connected.”
Olson is intent on meeting the students where they are and has made extra effort to reach out to the Hispanic and Somali communities. Accompanied by a Spanish translator, Olson has visited members of the Hispanic community in their own neighborhoods. With the assistance of the Somali interpreter, Olson has visited a local mosque.
“All parents want what’s best for their kids,” he said. “Our goal is to get rid of as many barriers as possible and give students the skills they need to make informed choices and lead productive lives.”