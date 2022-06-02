George Leppert helped start Morristown’s Dam Days in 1985 and was the first to get wet in the festival’s dunk tank. Thirty-seven years later George and his wife Mary are being honored as the grand marshals of the Dam Days parade — a highlight of the city’s annual festival taking place this weekend.
George Leppert was a member of the Morristown City Council for eight years and part of the zoning and planning commission for three. During this time, he explained that many of the surrounding towns started putting their own festivals together.
He and the other City Council members brainstormed what the main feature of their own festival might be — what made Morristown special? After some discussion with the other committee and community members, they realized it was the dam fishing. Just like that, Dam Days was officially underway.
George’s first experiences in Morristown were as a Faribault resident who spent a lot of time traveling to the Morristown Dam for the notoriously fruitful fishing. He said the community was welcoming and he decided to move to Morristown, where he, his wife and his 10 children still reside, nearly 50 years later.
George and Mary were founders of Leppert Camper Supply, which was eventually taken over by their son, Ken Leppert.
As a City Council member, George also pushed for the expansion of the city park to include the dam. This made the water public land and allowed anyone to fish in the water for free.
The first year of Dam Days included a small parade, some local food vendors and a fishing competition. Prizes were fishing rods and tackles donated by local business owners.
It wasn’t until the second year that Dam Days really started taking off. George explained that a member of the committee was familiar with a company that could help them to rent carnival games and rides.
One of the first games was a dunk tank. George volunteered to be the one who got dunked and he did that for the first few years of Dam Days.
Now, nearly 40 years later, the community members have nominated George and Mary Leppert to be the Grand Marshals of the festival and will lead the parade. George says that he is excited to see the event every year.
“I love to see the crowds and everyone having a good time,” George said.
It has become a more recent tradition that the festival begins with the Miss Morristown coronation. The pageant Wednesday evening featured three girls from local high schools who performed talents and answered a question about their beliefs and community outreach. There was also a short performance from local kids wearing pageant dresses and singing the viral song, “Baby Shark.”
Jordan Green impressed the crowd with her singing with her own rendition of the Dolly Parton song, “Jolene.” She was crowned the Second Princess.
Jenessa Baumgarten recited an original spoken word poem for her talent. Her words focused on confidence and loving yourself earned her the title of First Princess.
The coronation concluded with the crowning of this year’s Miss Morristown, Jaden Lang. Her well-choreographed dance performance won over the judges.
Steve Nordmeier volunteered to be a firefighter 46 years ago and the Dam Days chairman about 30 years ago. He also owns an auto maintenance shop in Morristown that he runs with his brother, Stuart.
He was saddened that Miss Minnesota and the Escape Room were unable to be a part of this year’s festival after last-minute cancellations. However, he was confident the festival will still have a lot to offer with carnival rides, games and local food vendors.
The festival makes money from selling $2 buttons and other merchandise, which Nordmeier said goes directly back into the fund for next year’s Dam Days. He explained that the biggest part of the festival is the parade, which will be led by Miss Morristown 2022 and the grand marshals.
As the weekend approaches and Morristown prepares for the festivities, Nordmeier is busy working to ensure the success of Dam Days 2022. While George Leppert played an integral role in Dam Days’ foundation, he was adamant that it was a team effort by the entire community.
“It wasn’t just me,” George said. “It was thanks to the ingenuity of all the people.”
Now that he’s been chosen to be a grand marshal and lead the parade, he was left with one question: Who nominated him?