The midterm elections drew many voters to Faribault local polling sites. Turnout is “on track to surpass the 2020 general election” as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Faribault Precinct 1 Head Election Judge Natalia Mendoza-Orr.
As of a little after 2 p.m., Mendoza-Orr said her precinct already had a little over 800 ballots counted from voters on Election Day. Precinct 1 had 1,042 in-person voters in 2020, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State.
Faribault Precinct 3 Head Election Judge Linda Mueller said she saw a similar trend, with 1,052 votes counted as of 3 p.m. on Election Day. In the 2020 general election, there were 1,463 votes cast in person in her precinct.
In 2020, the nation saw a large number of mail-in ballots being submitted, largely due to the pandemic. Faribault had 5,166 mail-in ballots accepted in 2020, which Mueller said was already surpassed this year.
About 75% of eligible voters in Rice County cast ballots for the 2020 general election, according to the Minnesota Secretary of State. The state saw the highest turnout in the past two decades that year, including over 10,000 votes coming from Faribault.
Although most of the voting went well, some confusion arose out of the newly drawn Faribault precinct boundaries. Precinct maps hung in at least three of the city’s polling locations were labeled “October 2022” but showed the old precinct boundaries.
One voter said she had to go to a second polling place after going to where she usually votes. When the election judge tried to scan her ID, the judge said she was in the wrong place.
The judge contacted someone in the county elections office and determined her new polling location. When she arrived at the new location, she said there were other voters being turned away for the same reason.
Data included is taken from the Minnesota Department of Health Daily reports. Because all data is preliminary, the change in number of cumulative positive cases and deaths from one day to the next may not equal the newly reported cases or deaths.