Volunteers from SageGlass measure and cut plastic to place over a window to help a home retain heat at the Cannon River Mobile Home Park in Faribault as part of the Rice County United Way Day of Caring last month. (Kristine Goodrich/southerminn.com)
Five organizations are partnering to organize an energy fair to promote energy conservation in underrepresented communities in Faribault.
The fair’s focus is mobile home owners with the goal of promoting city and state energy conservation programs. The Faribault Energy Fair will make two stops on Sunday: the Cannon River Mobile Home Park from 1:30-3 p.m. and Evergreen Estates from 4-5:30 p.m.
While attendees will learn about sign up for conservation programs, they’ll also get a catered picnic and participate in family friendly games and other activities.
The fair is hosted by the city of Faribault and GreenCorps, along with Xcel Energy, the Center for Energy and Environment, and Growing Up Healthy.
“Really we’re looking at trying to empower residents in the community to talk with their neighbors to help them with energy efficiency,” said City Planner David Wanberg. “It’s really challenging. Energy costs are gonna go up this year. This is a good way to minimize that.”
Brian Kopack from Growing Up Healthy expressed concern about rising home energy costs. With winter approaching, costs to keep homes warm will surge, especially in mobile homes, which can be unequipped with modern energy efficient designs.
Improving energy efficiency can be expensive and difficult to apply on a large scale. But there are some feasible, affordable and effective measures to help reduce home energy costs and make a home more efficient. These methods are categorized under what is known as weatherization.
Simple solutions such as applying heat tape to pipes and plastic seals over non-fire escape windows to prevent air from leaking out or in, are the education the Energy Fair hopes to provide. It doesn’t take much to reduce costs.
A lead planner of the fair is Green Corps member. Danil Thompson. The city of Faribault applied for a Green Corps member to aid with environmental projects and organizations. Thompson began his work with the city last month.
“Event planning is up to us,” Thompson said. With help from Faribault Parks and Rec and Growing Up Healthy, a Rice County nonprofit, Thompson creates activities and events to help put eyes on energy conservation.
Lat year Green Corps Minnesota members assessed energy use in 242 public buildings, improved energy efficiency for 25 public buildings, installed seven electric vehicle charging stations, and completed 19 pedestrian and bicycle transit counts, according to its website.
